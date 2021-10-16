October 16, 2021
Kentucky's Late TD Provides Bettors With One of the Worst Beats of the Season

Author:

Condolences to those who picked Georgia to cover its 21.5-point spread against Kentucky.

Although the Bulldogs walked away with a comfortable 30–13 win, the Wildcats decided to create some chaos in the final seconds. With only a touchdown on the board, a game clock rapidly ticking away and just a yard between them and the end zone, head coach Mark Stoops called a timeout with seven seconds to go on third-and-goal. 

It seemed as if Georgia's defense would once again help the Bulldogs prevail against the spread. That is until Will Levis completed a pass to wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson for that last yard in the textbook definition of a backdoor cover. 

Kirby Smart and Georgia will be more than happy to walk away at 7–0 and maintain their No. 1 rankings. Those with money on the Bulldogs to cover, not so much.

