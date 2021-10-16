Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson thought he was sitting down for an interview with Louisville media when he was met with a surprise that made him "feel like I won the Heisman again."

Instead of local media, University of Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra and football coach Scott Satterfield showed up on the screen, informing Jackson that his No. 8 jersey will be retired on Nov. 13.

"I [thought] I was gonna come down here and do an interview," Jackson said after hearing the news. "[I thought] I'm comin' down here to talk to my people from the 'Ville. That was dope, man. That was crazy.

"I feel like I won the Heisman again."

In 2016, Jackson became the youngest player to ever win the Heisman at 19 years, 337 days old. A year later, he finished his three-season career at Louisville having set or tied more than 40 school records. Ultimately he finished with 9,043 passing yards, 4,132 rushing yards, 69 passing touchdowns and 50 rushing touchdowns.

Jackson was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd pick in the 2018 NFL draft and won the NFL MVP award the following year when he set the single-season rushing-yard record by a quarterback.

Jackson will join Johnny Unitas as the only other Louisville player to have his number retired.

More Football Coverage: