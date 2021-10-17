October 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

SI's Top 10: Cincinnati, Oklahoma Dismantle Opponents in Week 7 Supremacy

Georgia tops the rankings again, but the Bearcats and Sooners round off the Top 3 after overpowering performances.
Author:

Week 7 means we’re onto the business end of the college football season. It’s time to figure out who’s a contender, who’s a pretender and who truly belongs in the Top 10. The season continues its trend of some wacky, but all of a sudden it seems pretty darned chalky as we round the bend into Playoff rankings season in a little over two weeks.

1. Georgia (7–0)

Last game: beat Kentucky 30–13
Next game: at Florida (Oct. 30)

Dawgs on top yet again. You could have considered this game over once Georgia went up 14–0, but a nice Kentucky scoring drive did leave the opportunity for intrigue open into the third quarterback before UGA really put things away. Stetson Bennett played impressively again with breakout freshman star tight end Brock Bowers leading the way for the Georgia passing attack. But with the Dawgs, it’s about defense and there was little to no room for joy for the visiting Wildcats against Jordan Davis and his friends.

2. Cincinnati (6–0)

Last game: beat UCF 56–21
Next game: at Navy

Sure, Gus Malzahn thought he could hide from the likes of Jerome Ford, but the one-time Alabama transfer did his part to make the small Iron Bowl side-plot an unhappy one for Malzahn. With 189 yards on the ground including a 79-yarder, Cincinnati never let UCF off the mat in a game that was supposed to be the conference’s crown jewel. One team is the class of the league, and the other has a lot of work to do to get back to where they want to be.

3. Oklahoma (7–0)

Last game: beat TCU 52–31
Next game: at Kansas

After a week of manufactured quarterback controversy, Oklahoma did exactly what everyone knew they would and started Caleb Williams in place of Spencer Rattler. Williams gave OU’s offense a new dimension in the run game and used it to drop bombs over the top. The Sooners rekindled their explosive offense that eluded them most of the season before Williams sparked it last week against Texas. TCU hung tough, but it wasn’t enough in the end, and Lincoln Riley has still never lost against the Horned Frogs.

4. Alabama (6–1)

Last game: beat Mississippi State 49–9
Next game: vs. Tennessee

It’s never a great idea to be Alabama’s opponent after a loss. Magically, the mistakes get fixed and Bama comes out hungry. Mississippi State was simply on the receiving end of the wrath this time around. It had to be someone.

1-cincy-top-10

SI Recommends

5. Ohio State (5–1)

Last game: beat Maryland 66–17 (Oct. 9)
Next game: at Indiana

6. Penn State (5–1)

Last game: lost at Iowa 23–20 (Oct. 9)
Next game: vs. Illinois

7. Michigan (6–0)

Last game: beat Nebraska 32–29 (Oct. 9)
Next game: vs. Northwestern

8. Michigan State (7–0)

Last game: beat Indiana 20–15 
Next game: vs. Michigan (Oct. 30)

Don’t look now, but Mel Tucker’s got these Spartans buzzing. The Spartans seem to win every which way possible, but this time it was in large-part due to defense, which happens to be Tucker’s calling card. They have a bye week until a huge battle for Paul Bunyan.

9. Oklahoma State (6–0)

Last game: beat Texas 32–24
Next game: at Iowa State

Steve Sarkisian has Texas looking up, but they folded in the second half against an Oklahoma State team that stormed back in the second half. Spencer Sanders may not be playing at the highest level at QB, but just enough defense and a punishing rushing attack was enough to pace the Pokes.

10. Oregon (5–1)

Last game: beat Cal 24–17 (Oct. 15) 
Next game: at UCLA

The Ducks survived at home against a very up-for-it Cal team. It took everything they had, including a fourth down stop on the goal line, but Oregon Won The Day. Cal remains arguably the toughest out in the conference with four of its five losses coming in one score games. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

YOU MAY LIKE

1-cincy-top-10
College Football

Cincinnati, Oklahoma Dismantle Opponents in Week 7 Supremacy

Georgia tops the rankings again, but the Bearcats and Sooners round off the Top 3 after overpowering performances.

1-chris-taylor-dodgers
MLB

Chris Taylor's Blunder Bungles Dodgers’ Chance in Game 1

Los Angeles faced its best opportunity to win against Atlanta in the top of the ninth. Instead, the Braves walked off with a 3–2 win.

ole miss mayhem
College Football

Ole Miss Narrowly Escapes Tennessee After Dodging Debris

Fans throwing debris at Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss sideline resulted in a lengthy delay, ultimately icing the teams.

kiffin tennessee
College Football

Tennessee Fans Launch Golf Balls, Trash At Kiffin, Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin almost got hit with a golf ball as Volunteers fans threw debris at the Ole Miss sideline, halting the game and forcing the team to go onto the field.

1-kike-hernandez-verducci-column
MLB

In Moving an Inch, Kiké Hernández Stands Among Giants

The Red Sox' center fielder is the postseason's breakout star, amid the complete chaos of the ALCS.

NFL Week 6 Preview
Play
NFL

Week 6 Preview: Get Hyped for Geno Smith Perhaps?

Plus, comeuppance for flopping, the Titans’ approach to Josh Allen, bad Sunday morning football, the Bucs’ haughty and empty statement, and more!

Oct 16, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley (27) hits a solo homer against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fourth inning in game one of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park.
MLB

Austin Riley's Walk-off Gives Braves 1–0 Lead Over Dodgers

The third baseman's walk-off single gave second baseman Ozzie Albies room to run home in the bottom of the ninth.

Georgia football's defense celebrates a stop vs Kentucky
College Football

This Is Georgia's Chance to Win the Big One

The Bulldogs' title drought stretches 41 years, but behind a nasty defense, it's their championship to lose in 2021.