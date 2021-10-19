Report: AAC Close to Adding Six Conference USA Schools

The American Athletic Conference is close to expanding and could add as many as six Conference USA schools, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, North Texas, UTSA, Rice and UAB are all reportedly expected to submit applications for the future switch to the AAC as early as today, with the acceptance of the schools considered a formality.

The potential expansion could take the AAC to 14 teams in both football and basketball (Navy is a football-only member while Wichita State does not have a football program).

Sources confirmed to Sports Illustrated last week that Conference USA had sent a letter to the AAC that proposed reorganizing the two leagues based on geography. Rather, the AAC is on the verge of poaching six schools from the conference.

According to Thamel, the exit fee required to depart Conference USA is about $3 million per school.

Last month, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF agreed to join the Big 12 with a view toward joining the conference in the 2023 season, SI's Ross Dellenger reports.

“The DNA in this league isn’t going to change,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco told Sports Illustrated last month. “Our remaining schools have competed extremely well with the schools leaving. The schools leaving have had success, but they’re not dynasties. We’ll add schools and we’ll replenish and reconstitute.”

Colorado State and Air Force were previously expected to join the AAC before recommitting to the Mountain West earlier this month.

