October 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: AAC Close to Adding Six Conference USA Schools in Expansion

Author:

The American Athletic Conference is close to expanding and could add as many as six Conference USA schools, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, North Texas, UTSA, Rice and UAB are all reportedly expected to submit applications for the future switch to the AAC as early as today, with the acceptance of the schools considered a formality.

The potential expansion could take the AAC to 14 teams in both football and basketball (Navy is a football-only member while Wichita State does not have a football program).

Sources confirmed to Sports Illustrated last week that Conference USA had sent a letter to the AAC that proposed reorganizing the two leagues based on geography. Rather, the AAC is on the verge of poaching six schools from the conference.

SI Recommends

According to Thamel, the exit fee required to depart Conference USA is about $3 million per school. 

Last month, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF agreed to join the Big 12 with a view toward joining the conference in the 2023 season, SI's Ross Dellenger reports.   

“The DNA in this league isn’t going to change,” AAC commissioner Mike Aresco told Sports Illustrated last month. “Our remaining schools have competed extremely well with the schools leaving. The schools leaving have had success, but they’re not dynasties. We’ll add schools and we’ll replenish and reconstitute.”

Colorado State and Air Force were previously expected to join the AAC before recommitting to the Mountain West earlier this month. 

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Baker Mayfield_1
NFL

Mayfield Expecting to Play Thursday Despite Shoulder Injury

Baker Mayfield said he expects to start this Thursday against the Broncos despite dealing with a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

kevin-durant-james-harden-nets
NBA

2022 NBA Finals Predictions: Can Any Team Stop the Nets?

While Kyrie Irving will sit out until he is vaccinated, the Nets still have a healthy Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Memphis' AAC footballs on a field.
College Football

Report: AAC Close to Adding Six Conference USA Schools

The American Athletic Conference is on the verge of an expansion that could add six schools from Conference USA as early as this week.

chris-broussard
Extra Mustard

Chris Broussard Has Epically Cringeworthy Live TV Moment

FS1’s Chris Broussard’s analysis of Bills-Titans final play was a train wreck

Kamali Still
Play
Olympics

Introducing: U.S. Fencer, Med Student Kamali Thompson

The professional fencer, U.S. Olympian and orthopedic surgery resident is a modern-day superwoman wielding a sabre.

giannis-bucks-tnt
Extra Mustard

TNT Drops 'Succession'-Style Trailer Ahead of NBA Season

TNT seems to be anticipating plenty of drama in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook and forward LeBron James walk to the bench
Play
Betting

NBA Futures and Props Betting Guide

From who wins MVP to how many wins the Wizards will notch, here are the best NBA futures to bet.

Derrick Henry runs away from the defense for a touchdown
Extra Mustard

Derrick Henry Ran Faster Than Any NFL Player This Season

He’s 247 pounds. That shouldn’t be possible.