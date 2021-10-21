Expert Picks: Who Will Prevail in Week 8?

Week 8 of the college football season isn't the juiciest on paper, but it still brings promise for some intriguing story lines and unexpected results. Surprising undefeated teams will continue to put their perfect records on the line, especially on the road.

Will No. 16 Wake Forest escape West Point to reach 7–0? Or how about No. 8 Oklahoma State with its trip to Ames to meet Iowa State, or No. 22 San Diego State on the road at Air Force?

Over in the Pac-12, No. 10 Oregon is looking to survive a trip to the Rose Bowl, while USC will dip back into nonconference to visit rival Notre Dame in South Bend. And in the ACC, surging Pitt will look to keep it rolling by handing Clemson its third defeat of the season.

Week 8 Best Bets: Composite Rating Picks The Winners

Who has the edge for 16 key Week 8 games? SI's writers and editors' picks are below.

Molly Geary: 74–39

John Garcia: 71–42

Ross Dellenger: 63–50

Pat Forde: 63–50

Richard Johnson: 61–52

Week 8 straight-up picks:

More College Football Coverage:

• Wazzu's Rolovich Can Only Blame Himself

• This Is Georgia's Year to Win the Big One

• Inside Ed Orgeron's Swift Fall at LSU