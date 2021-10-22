October 22, 2021
Robert Dillingham Highlights 2023
College Hoops Coaches Hosting Key Prospects This Weekend

Adem Bona, J.J. Taylor and other top prospects will make their rounds at colleges this weekend.
Last weekend elite prospects racked up the frequent flyer miles taking key visits to colleges that are trying their darnedest to make lasting impressions in hopes of earning their commitment.

Duke hosted elite senior forward Mark Mitchell plus two of their top commits, Dariq Whitehead and Dereck Lively, to try and help seal the deal. Also, Kansas hosted elite wing Brandon Miller and Kentucky brought in Mackenzie Mgbako and D.J. Wagner.

Expect the VIP section to be crowded again this weekend at campuses around the country; here are a few of the key visits taking place:

Adem Bona is one of the top centers in the 2022 class.

- Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.) center Adem Bona starts his official visit to UCLA today. The 6’11” senior recently visited Kentucky for an official. At this point both schools are in a dead heat to land Bona.

- Gill St. Bernard’s (Gladstone, N.J.) combo guard Naasir Cunningham, the consensus top sophomore in the country, will take an unofficial visit to St. John’s today. Cunningham was dominant this past summer with the NY RENS in the Nike EYBL and is also hearing from Rutgers, Creighton, LSU, TCU, DePaul, Nebraska, Texas Tech, Connecticut, New Mexico State, Illinois, Michigan and UCLA.

- Donda Academy (Simi Valley, Calif.) point guard Robert Dillingham and Kenwood Academy (Chicago) wing J.J. Taylor will both start officials to Kentucky today. Dillingham, a junior, was one of the most dominant guards of the summer capped off by a 31-point outburst to lead Team USA’s U16 team to the gold medal in Mexico. Dillingham’s 31 points was the most points ever scored in the U16 division. Taylor, also a junior, is coming off of an official to Illinois. He had a dominant run with Mac Irvin Fire (Ill.) at Nike Peach Jam this summer.

- Christian Brothers (Memphis, Tenn.) combo guard Chandler Jackson kicks off his official visit to Florida State today after a recent visit to Tennessee. The senior scorer has also visited Memphis, Virginia Tech and Kansas. 

