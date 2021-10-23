October 23, 2021
Iowa State's Fourth Down Stop Squashes Oklahoma State's Undefeated Season

Author:

Oklahoma State was about two inches away from giving itself a good chance to stay undefeated. But instead, Jack Trice Stadium erupted and fans rushed the field after Iowa State upset their 6–0 conference foe. 

On fourth-and-2, the Cowboys went for it down 24–21 with just over a minute to go in regulation. But the Cyclones came up with the stop of the season to take down the No. 8 team in the country. 

Spencer Sanders passed the ball to wide receiver Brennan Presley in space to gain a yard, but was stopped just inches short of the first down marker. Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and the Iowa State offense returned to the field for the victory formation and fans mobbed their underdog team. 

It was a tight game throughout, and Iowa State didn't get its first lead of the game until the third quarter via a 29-yard field goal. Earlier, they controversially got a touchdown taken off the board for taunting penalty but still scored on the drive to tie it at 14.

The Cowboys took back the lead with 8:36 to go in the fourth quarter after a touchdown pass from Sanders to wide receiver Tay Martin. But, they never saw the lead again when Iowa State answered with a four-yard touchdown run from running back Breece Hall that would be the game-winning score. 

