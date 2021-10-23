Wake Forest, Army Shootout Shatters Pregame Over/Under Line

October 23, 2021
Wake Forest, Army Shootout Shatters Over/Under Pregame Line For Game Point Total

Who thought Wake Forest-Army would turn into a shootout, let alone one that could exceed the final score of college basketball games later this year? 

The programs tallied 126 total points in Wake Forest's 70–56 win, shattering the over/under betting line for the total points of the game, which was set at 53. The Demon Deacons improved to 7–0 for the first time since World War II, while Army scored its third-most points ever against a ranked opponent. 

The game was just as chaotic as the final scoreline would suggest. Neither team kicked  a single field goal. A 48-second stretch in the third quarter featured three touchdowns after a Wake Forest pick-six was followed by a 71-yard Army touchdown run and a 75-yard pass by the Demon Deacons. In total, 18 touchdowns were scored. 

Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Chase Jones (21) deflects a pass intended for Army Black Knights running back Tyrell Robinson (21) during the first half at Michie Stadium.
