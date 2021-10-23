The Army Black Knights (4-2) are 3-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 23, 2021 against the No. 16 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-0). The over/under is 52.5 for this matchup.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. Army

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in four of six games this season.

Army has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in three of six games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.7, is 17.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 42 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The Demon Deacons and their opponents have scored an average of 63 points per game in 2021, 10.5 more than Saturday's total.

The 47.5 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is five points fewer than this game's over/under.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

Wake Forest has played six games, with three wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).

Wake Forest's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).

The Demon Deacons put up 38.7 points per game, 18.0 more than the Black Knights allow per contest (20.7).

Wake Forest is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.7 points.

The Demon Deacons average 159.8 more yards per game (441.5) than the Black Knights give up per matchup (281.7).

Wake Forest is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team churns out more than 281.7 yards.

The Demon Deacons have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Black Knights.

Army Stats and Trends

In Army's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

The Black Knights have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more.

Army's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).

This year the Black Knights rack up 9.7 more points per game (31) than the Demon Deacons allow (21.3).

Army is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.3 points.

The Black Knights rack up 43.7 fewer yards per game (367.5) than the Demon Deacons allow per matchup (411.2).

In games that Army totals over 411.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Black Knights have four giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 14 takeaways .

Season Stats