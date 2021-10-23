Publish date:
Wake Forest vs. Army College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wake Forest vs. Army
Over/Under Insights
- Wake Forest and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in four of six games this season.
- Army has combined with its opponents to score more than 52.5 points in three of six games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 69.7, is 17.2 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 42 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 10.5 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- The Demon Deacons and their opponents have scored an average of 63 points per game in 2021, 10.5 more than Saturday's total.
- The 47.5 PPG average total in Black Knights games this season is five points fewer than this game's over/under.
Wake Forest Stats and Trends
- Wake Forest has played six games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Demon Deacons have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).
- Wake Forest's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in six opportunities (33.3%).
- The Demon Deacons put up 38.7 points per game, 18.0 more than the Black Knights allow per contest (20.7).
- Wake Forest is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 20.7 points.
- The Demon Deacons average 159.8 more yards per game (441.5) than the Black Knights give up per matchup (281.7).
- Wake Forest is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall when the team churns out more than 281.7 yards.
- The Demon Deacons have six turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Black Knights.
Army Stats and Trends
- In Army's six games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Black Knights have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 3 points or more.
- Army's games this season have eclipsed the over/under three times in six opportunities (50%).
- This year the Black Knights rack up 9.7 more points per game (31) than the Demon Deacons allow (21.3).
- Army is 2-2 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it records more than 21.3 points.
- The Black Knights rack up 43.7 fewer yards per game (367.5) than the Demon Deacons allow per matchup (411.2).
- In games that Army totals over 411.2 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Black Knights have four giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have 14 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wake Forest
|Stats
|Army
38.7
Avg. Points Scored
31
21.3
Avg. Points Allowed
20.7
441.5
Avg. Total Yards
367.5
411.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
281.7
6
Giveaways
4
14
Takeaways
6