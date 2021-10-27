October 27, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Liam McNeely Highlights 2024
Liam McNeely Highlights 2024
Publish date:

Elite 2024 Wing Liam McNeely Got His Skills Honest

McNeely is hearing from Memphis, Kansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Iowa and others.
Author:

Liam McNeely is widely regarded as one of the top prospects in the 2024 class with great size (6’7”), elite playmaking ability and three-level scoring ability.

To say he got it honest would be severely understating it.

“It’s in my blood for sure,” McNeely said.

McNeely’s great grandfather, Gordon Elsey, played at Tulsa, his grandfather, Chuck Elsey, played at TCU, his mother, Ashley Elsey, played at Rice, one of his uncles, Chad Elsey, SMU and Baylor, and his other uncle, Josh Ihde, played at SMU.

“He started playing at the YMCA right before he turned 3,” Ashley Elsey said. “He was so happy playing and took so much joy from it really young in a way that other kids just didn’t. Then he ended up being good and wanted to play and practice all the time. What you hope for as a parent is for your kid to find something that they’re passionate about, and he was passionate about it right off the bat.”

Liam McNeely

Liam McNeely is an exceptional playmaker and an efficient scorer.

This summer, McNeely started out in the E15 division with Drive Nation (Texas) at Nike Peach Jam and averaged 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists. That prompted a promotion to the E17 division in the second week of Peach Jam.

SI Recommends

“The speed of the game was the biggest adjustment,” McNeely said. “I definitely feel like it helped me; just being able to get that experience and compete at that level.”

McNeely capped off his summer by helping USA Basketball’s U16 team capture the gold medal in Mexico.

“It was an amazing experience, and I learned a lot from the coaches,” McNeely said. “I got better, and we had great chemistry. It was really, really fun. I couldn’t stop smiling when they put the gold medal around my neck.”

Those accolades and that production have a virtual who’s who of college coaches lining up trying to lay the foundation for the sophomore star.

Since September 9, when coaches could begin attending open gyms at high schools per NCAA rules, McNeely has had Stanford, Memphis, Kansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Iowa parked in the bleachers.

He's already taken unofficial visits to Texas and Oklahoma State and plans to visit Oklahoma this weekend.

“Everyone tells me this process is supposed to be fun, so I’m just trying to keep that in mind,” McNeely said. “I see myself as a versatile player so the best system for me is one where I can have the ball in my hands, playing multiple positions and making plays for myself and my teammates. Right now, I’m just having fun getting to know the coaches and later in my high school career I’ll have to narrow it down.”

YOU MAY LIKE

Liam McNeely
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2024 Wing Liam McNeely Got His Skills Honest

McNeely is hearing from Memphis, Kansas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Baylor, Oklahoma State, Iowa and others.

cleveland-hat
MLB

Cleveland MLB Team Sued Over Guardians Name Change

Cleveland's MLB team is being sued by another local sports team as a result of its name change.

novak-djokovic-vaccination
Play
Tennis

Mailbag: Impact of 2022 Australian Open Vaccine Protocols

The regulations for the first major tournament of the year will implicate many of the top players, including World No. 1 Novak Djokovic.

daniel-snyder-roger-goodell-no-responsibility
Play
NFL

Snyder Will Never Take Responsibility; Goodell Won't Make Him

On the same day two former Washington employees asked for transparency, the NFL commissioner stuck to his unseemly talking points to protect one of his own.

NFL logo
Play
Extra Mustard

The NFL’s Ratings Dominance Is Even More Powerful Than You Think

NFL games make up 23 of the top 25 most-watched telecasts of 2021.

LSU's Ed Orgeron and Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin
College Football

What's Driving College Football's Midseason Firings?

Five FBS coaches have been canned before November, the same total in the last four years combined. Why the jump?

Newcastle-Allan-Saint-Maximin
Soccer

Newcastle Is a Long Way From the Top

The club may now be backed by Saudi billions, but it's also winless and in the thick of a relegation fight, nowhere near the contender it is largely presumed to become.

Booker T films a promotional video for the MLB playoffs on Fox
Play
Wrestling

Booker T Continues to Mold Wrestling’s Next Generation

The WWE Hall of Famer is taking his Reality of Wrestling promotion to Las Vegas for the first time next month.