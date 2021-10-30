Kenneth Walker Heisman-Level Effort Leads Michigan State to Victory

Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
Kenneth Walker III's Heisman-Level Effort Leads Michigan State Comeback Over Michigan

Author:

The Paul Bunyan trophy will remain in East Lansing. Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III entered Saturday's game against Michigan as the nation's second-leading rusher. 

The Wake Forest transfer did not disappoint in front of 75,005 fans packed inside Spartan Stadium, exploding for a five-touchdown performance to lead the Spartans in a 37-33 victory against the Wolverines.

With the win, the Spartans (8-0) sit atop the Big Ten East and will find themselves in prime discussion for College Football Playoff consideration. Spartans head coach Mel Tucker became the first Michigan State coach to beat Michigan in his first two attempts. 

Saturday's game also marked the fifth AP Top-10 matchup in the series history and the first since 1964. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh dropped to 2-9 against AP-ranked opponents on the road and 0-6 against AP Top-10 teams. 

The Wolverines led the game 30-14 midway through the third quarter, but Michigan had no answer for Walker, who scored three of his five touchdowns in the second half that included a 23-yard run to end zone that sealed the victory. 

Walker, who entered Saturday's game leading the nation in rushing yards per game (142.2) and second in the country in rushing yards, finished the game with 197 yards on 23 carries, earned his 10th career 100-yard rushing game and recorded the most touchdowns by any player against Michigan all-time. 

Earlier in the week, DraftKings listed Walker as having the sixth-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy at +2200 . He trailed Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (+160), Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral (+300), Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud (+450), Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett (+1200) and Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams (+1500).

Even with Walker's career day, the Wolverines had one more chance to get a game-winning touchdown. However, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara's pass was intercepted by Spartans' Charles Brantley with 1:00 to play in regulation. 

The Spartans improved to 5-0 in the Big Ten and remain as one of the few unbeaten teams in the FBS. 

