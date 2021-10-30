MSU Trolls Lewan's Hot Take Tweet Predicting Michigan Win

Skip to main content
October 30, 2021
MSU Trolls Taylor Lewan's Hot Take Tweet Predicting Michigan Win

Author:

Taylor Lewan may want to avoid his Twitter notifications for the next 24 hours. 

The former Michigan tackle shared a few hot takes ahead of his alma mater's matchup against Michigan State, calling the Spartans the Wolverine's "little brother" and saying Michigan "by a billion." 

The current Titans star told reporters Friday, "Our offense, they say we're run heavy, they say we do that, but our pass game is really coming along. Overall, Michigan State is going to get donkied at home in East Lansing, whatever that podunk a-- town is, they're going down. 

"Michigan is going home, taking Paul Bunyan and kindly, I am not going to say the F word, but ... Michigan State, not going to say the F word, but ... Michigan State."

Well, Lewan is now eating crow as Michigan State trolls his viral tweet after the Spartans topped Michigan, 37-33

Kenneth Walker III carried the team with an explosive five-touchdown performance (three coming in the second half), solidifying his place in Heisman conversations. Michigan State is now 5-0 in the Big Ten and remain as one of the few unbeaten teams in the FBS. It's the team's first 8-0 start since being in the College Football Playoff in 2015, per ESPN Stats & Info

