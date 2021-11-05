Skip to main content
November 5, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Georgia LB Adam Anderson Under Investigation After Rape Allegation

Author:

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson is under investigation for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman, according to a spokesperson from the Athens-Clarke County police department.

According to the police report, the incident took place between midnight and 7 a.m. on October 29. On that day, the Bulldogs were preparing to leave Athens to go to Jacksonville, Florida to face the Gators. Anderson has not been arrested.

Per the report, according to DawgNation, the woman said "she went to a residence after having some drinks and awoke to the suspect penetrating her while she was lying (in) bed. She stated that it was nonconsensual and that she was able to leave.”

SI Recommends

Lt. Shaun Bennett of the Athens-Clarke County police department told DawgNation said there will be a thorough investigation on Thursday night. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart released a statement regarding Anderson's situation.

“We are aware of the report and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field,” Smart said. “I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

ESPN reported that Georgia has indefinitely suspended Anderson. He played against the Gators last Saturday. Smart previously told reporters that Anderson suffered a UCL sprain in his finger, resulting in him having to wear a cast on his hand.

More College Football Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Adam Anderson
College Football

Report: Adam Anderson Under Investigation After Rape Allegation

Anderson, who leads the Bulldogs in sacks, has not been arrested.

aaron-rodgers
NFL

Report: Rodgers 'Furious' With Leaked Vaccination Status

The nine-time Pro Bowler had told reporters he was "immunized".

sarver
NBA

NBA Launches Probe Into Suns' Sarver After Bombshell Report

Phoenix denied the allegations of racism and misogyny in ESPN's report and "retained defamation counsel."

Eddie Howe
Soccer

Report: Newcastle Signs Howe to In-Principle Deal

The former Bournemouth manager looks to improve upon the Magpies' disastrous start to 2021-22.

si-playoff-comittee-alabama
Play
Betting

College Football Week 10 Best Bet: Alabama Poised to Add to LSU's Misery

Alabama hosting LSU used to be a premier game, but LSU is enduring a rough season. Can the Tigers cover a four-touchdown spread in Tuscaloosa?

buster-posey
MLB

Celebrating Buster Posey’s Singular Career

MMA fighter Henry Cejudo
Play
MMA

Henry Cejudo on Retirement, UFC 268 and More

The Weekly Takedown: The retired fighter offers insight into the current happenings in MMA, plus predictions for UFC 268.

New York Giants Kadarius Toney
NFL

Giants Rookie Facing Criticism for Henry Ruggs III Tweet

Kadarius Toney recently shared his thoughts on the Henry Ruggs III situation.