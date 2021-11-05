Report: Adam Anderson Under Investigation After Rape Allegation

Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson is under investigation for allegedly raping a 21-year-old woman, according to a spokesperson from the Athens-Clarke County police department.

According to the police report, the incident took place between midnight and 7 a.m. on October 29. On that day, the Bulldogs were preparing to leave Athens to go to Jacksonville, Florida to face the Gators. Anderson has not been arrested.

Per the report, according to DawgNation, the woman said "she went to a residence after having some drinks and awoke to the suspect penetrating her while she was lying (in) bed. She stated that it was nonconsensual and that she was able to leave.”

Lt. Shaun Bennett of the Athens-Clarke County police department told DawgNation said there will be a thorough investigation on Thursday night. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart released a statement regarding Anderson's situation.

“We are aware of the report and we don’t comment on law enforcement matters, but I’ve been clear about the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field,” Smart said. “I will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

ESPN reported that Georgia has indefinitely suspended Anderson. He played against the Gators last Saturday. Smart previously told reporters that Anderson suffered a UCL sprain in his finger, resulting in him having to wear a cast on his hand.

