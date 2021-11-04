College Football Week 10 Expert Picks

Week 10 of the 2021 season features one key change compared to the weeks prior: the first College Football Playoff rankings are out, giving everyone in the list of 25 teams a better idea of where they stand.

For Michigan State, its placement at No. 3 puts it firmly in the race for one of the four spots. But a trip to West Lafayette could make that ranking short-lived; Purdue has already knocked off one top-10 team this season. Fellow undefeated program Wake Forest, at No. 9 in the playoff rankings, has some work to do, and can't afford a slip-up with a visit to Chapel Hill to face UNC.

Elsewhere, Auburn and Texas A&M battle in a key SEC clash in College Station, Oregon takes on Washington in Seattle, and one-loss Oklahoma State and Baylor both hit the road in the Big 12.

Week 10 Best Bets: Composite Rankings Pick the Winners

Who has the edge in 16 of Week 10's biggest games? Our writers' and editors' picks are in.

John Garcia: 93–52

Molly Geary: 92–53

Ross Dellenger: 86–59

Richard Johnson: 82–63

Pat Forde: 79–66

Week 10 straight-up picks:

