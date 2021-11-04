Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
SI All-American Top 25 November Recruiting Rankings
SI All-American Top 25 November Recruiting Rankings
Publish date:

College Football Week 10 Picks: Unbeaten MSU, Wake Forest in Tricky Road Spots

Author:

Week 10 of the 2021 season features one key change compared to the weeks prior: the first College Football Playoff rankings are out, giving everyone in the list of 25 teams a better idea of where they stand.

For Michigan State, its placement at No. 3 puts it firmly in the race for one of the four spots. But a trip to West Lafayette could make that ranking short-lived; Purdue has already knocked off one top-10 team this season. Fellow undefeated program Wake Forest, at No. 9 in the playoff rankings, has some work to do, and can't afford a slip-up with a visit to Chapel Hill to face UNC.

Elsewhere, Auburn and Texas A&M battle in a key SEC clash in College Station, Oregon takes on Washington in Seattle, and one-loss Oklahoma State and Baylor both hit the road in the Big 12. 

Week 10 Best Bets: Composite Rankings Pick the Winners

SI Recommends

Who has the edge in 16 of Week 10's biggest games? Our writers' and editors' picks are in.

Standings to Date:

John Garcia: 93–52
Molly Geary: 92–53
Ross Dellenger: 86–59
Richard Johnson: 82–63
Pat Forde: 79–66

Week 10 straight-up picks:

More College Football Coverage:

Top Takeaways From the First Playoff Rankings
Coaching Carousel Notebook: What We're Hearing
Eight Surprisingly Mediocre Teams

YOU MAY LIKE

Wake Forest football QB Sam Hartman
Play
College Football

College Football Week 10 Expert Picks

After the first playoff rankings were revealed, top-10 Michigan State and Wake Forest hit the road.

Tyrod Taylor
NFL

Texans Share Update On Tyrod Taylor's Status Sunday vs. Dolphins

This would be huge for the Texans.

nfl-schedule-2021-rodgers-mahomes
NFL

Mahomes Reportedly Disappointed Rodgers Will Miss Matchup

The Chiefs star was looking forward to the matchup.

Chicago Bears Khalil Herbert
Play
Fantasy

Week 9 Rest-of-Season (ROS) Rankings

Learn who holds value and where to rank players for the rest of the 2021 fantasy football season.

Kansas's Remy Martin; Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren; UCLA's Johnny Juzang
Play
College Basketball

SI's Preseason Men's College Hoops Crystal Ball

Expert predictions for the Final Four, national champ, National Player of the Year, breakthrough team and more.

Notre Dame Kyren Williams
Play
Betting

College Football Week 10 Best Bets: Composite Ratings Picks The Winners

The Composite is looking to bounce back after the underdogs did not deliver last week.

Julius Erving
Play
NBA

Top 75 Favorite Moments in NBA History

With the league celebrating its 75th anniversary, we're sharing 75 of our best memories.

carlos-correa-freddie-freeman
MLB

MLB Free Agency: Tracking the Top Players Available

Freddie Freeman and a historic class of shortstops should make for quite the interesting hot-stove season.