Conference USA Officially Adds Four Schools

Conference USA has added Liberty, New Mexico State, Sam Houston and Jacksonville State, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

The news was first reported on Wednesday. A formal announcement is expected later today.

The four new additions will begin playing in the conference in 2023.

Conference USA has seen major changes amid the conference realignments with nine of its 14 current schools making moves.

Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the University of Texas at San Antonio will depart for the American Athletic Conference. Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Miss will head to the Sun Belt Conference.

FBS rules require a conference to have at least eight members. The four additions would put Conference USA at nine members before any other possible departures. However, the turnover may not stop there as the Mid-American Conference is reportedly looking at Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee.

Florida International, Louisiana Tech and UTEP are the schools that are staying put.

