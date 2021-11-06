Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sam Howell, UNC Topple Previously Undefeated Wake Forest

Quarterback Sam Howell powered UNC through a shootout to hand No. 9 Wake Forest its first loss of the season. 

Although the two both compete in the ACC, the 58–55 win for the Tar Heels will not count towards conference standings, which means the loss will not affect the Demon Deacons' shot at the conference championship. 

The point total over/under at SI Sportsbook closed at 77 before kickoff. The total was blown before the Tar Heels and Demon Deacons hit the fourth quarter, reaching 82 combined points with just a minute left in the third.

The game was destined to be close from the get-go, when a Wake Forest field goal and Howell's his first rushing touchdown of two for the day kicked things off. 

The two rivals exchanged touchdowns and field goals throughout the afternoon, but it became a nail-biter for both squads in the final 11 minutes. 

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman's fourth-quarter pass was intercepted by UNC's Cam'Ron Kelly for a return of 20 yards, landing the Tar Heels on the 21-yard-line when trailing by a touchdown. Ty Chandler, who ended the day with a career-high 213 rushing yards and four touchdowns, scored once again, putting Wake Forest's (albeit slim) College Football Playoff hopes in peril. 

After UNC broke the deadlock and took a late lead thanks to a field goal, Wake Forest was unable to capitalize on its next drive, running out of downs. 

Chandler's 50-yard rushing touchdown edged UNC ahead by 10, a Wake Forest touchdown drive was too little, too late, and down went the undefeated Demon Deacons.

Fans stormed Kenan Memorial Stadium as the Tar Heels took down the top-10 team.

Wake Forest heads into a bye week before facing No. 19 NC State, Clemson and Boston College to close out the season. Where they will land in the next round of College Football Playoff rankings is unknown, but the Demon Deacons could still be contenders for the ACC Championship.

