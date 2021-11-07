Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Seattle Basketball Coach Jim Hayford on Leave for Using Racial Slur on Two Occasions

Author:

Redhawks coach Jim Hayford has been suspended and is on administrative leave for allegedly using the N-word when speaking to players on two separate occasions, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman

The first time Hayford was heard using the word was last summer, per Stadium. The second occasion came during Thursday's scrimmage when a player used the word and Hayford repeated it, similarly to the first incident. 

When a player used the word, a referee called into question the language, and Taylor then used it.

“Did you say the N-word?” Hayford said.

SI Recommends

He apologized for the incident on Friday, but over half the team did not want to play for him, according to the report. Seattle is currently conducting an investigation into the matter. 

Hayford has coached the Redhawks since 2017 and has a 64–55 record with the program. Seattle finished last season 12–11. 

More College Basketball Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Jim Hayford coaching Seattle.
College Basketball

Report: Redhawks Coach on Leave for Using Racial Slur Twice

Jim Hayford reportedly used the N-word when speaking to Seattle players on two separate occasions.

Northwestern football logo.
Play
College Football

Protestors Interrupt Northwestern-Iowa With Signs

The protestors brought hand-made signs onto the field during the game.

1-1-1-canelo-plant
Play
Boxing

Álvarez vs. Plant Live Blog: Updates From the Fight

Live updates, analysis and scores from Álvarez vs. Plant at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

lsu-bama
College Football

LSU Pulls Out All the Stops in Upset Bid vs. Alabama

Playing the role of spoiler, the Tigers executed a wild fake punt to take an early lead over rival No. 2 Alabama.

cincinnati tulsa
College Football

Cincinnati Survives Upset Bid With Dramatic Goal-Line Stand

Tulsa was knocking on the door in the final minute, but the Bearcats stood tall to preserve the undefeated season.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Play
Betting

Cincinnati Fails to Cover Double-Digit Spread Yet Again

After an impressive start to the season, it's no longer a safe bet when the Bearcats are favored by double digits.

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) catches a touchdown while Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay (27) defends in the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Play
College Football

No. 3 Michigan State Stunned by Unranked Purdue

The Boilermakers have taken down two top three teams this season so far.

hugh-freeze-covid-19-tests-positive
College Football

Kiffin Calls Ole Miss Football Tweets of Freeze 'Bush League'

The official Rebels football account trolled the Liberty coach, who led the Ole Miss program before resigning when a "pattern of personal misconduct" was found.