Report: Redhawks Coach on Leave for Using Racial Slur Twice

Redhawks coach Jim Hayford has been suspended and is on administrative leave for allegedly using the N-word when speaking to players on two separate occasions, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman.

The first time Hayford was heard using the word was last summer, per Stadium. The second occasion came during Thursday's scrimmage when a player used the word and Hayford repeated it, similarly to the first incident.

When a player used the word, a referee called into question the language, and Taylor then used it.

“Did you say the N-word?” Hayford said.

He apologized for the incident on Friday, but over half the team did not want to play for him, according to the report. Seattle is currently conducting an investigation into the matter.

Hayford has coached the Redhawks since 2017 and has a 64–55 record with the program. Seattle finished last season 12–11.

