It wouldn't be Tuesday without some curious decision made by the College Football Playoff committee.

In the group's second rankings reveal of the season, undefeated Cincinnati moved up one spot to No. 5, still on the outside looking in for a chance at winning a national championship. In what was perhaps a more head-scratching move, Michigan jumped Michigan State just 10 days after losing in a head-to-head matchup.

After "maybe a half hour" of discussion about those two teams, CFP committee chairman Gary Barta said the group reached the conclusion that Michigan was the better team, despite that piece of recent, clear-cut evidence.

"At the end of the day, we thought Michigan was a better team and deserved to be ranked ahead of Michigan State," Barta said, per Bryan Fischer of Athlon Sports. He later called the Wolverines the "more complete team," according to The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach.

Michigan held a 30-14 lead midway through the third quarter before the Spartans went on a late run to win, 37-33.

Cincinnati sits one spot removed from the playoff field after narrowly escaping an upset from Tulsa on Saturday. The Bearcats needed a dramatic goal-line stand to keep Tulsa out of the end zone in the final minute of a 28-20 win.

Unbeaten Oklahoma remained at No. 8 after a bye week. The Sooners will have opportunities to move into the playoff picture this Saturday with a road game at No. 13 Baylor, followed by a home game against Iowa State and a road trip to No. 10 Oklahoma State to finish the regular season.

