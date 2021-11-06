Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

No. 6 Cincinnati Survives Upset Bid With Dramatic Goal-Line Stand

Author:

No. 6 Cincinnati's College Football Playoff hopes might be dependent on how the Bearcats are able to rack up style points. But in the hunt to remain undefeated, no margin of victory is too small.

Cincinnati needed every inch it could get against upset-minded Tulsa on Saturday, using a last-minute goal-line stand to eke out a 28–20 win and keep its playoff hopes alive. The Bearcats' defense stopped Tulsa three times from the 1-yard line, finally putting away the Golden Hurricane by forcing a fumble on fourth down that was recovered by Cincinnati in the end zone.

That stop bailed out Cincinnati's offense, which put the defense in that goal-line situation after fumbling at the 2-yard line with 1:11 remaining. The Bearcats got the ball there to begin with thanks to a fourth-down stop on the previous possession, and just needed one first down to ice the game. Instead, the defense was called upon to preserve an eight-point lead once again, and delivered for a second time.

SI Recommends

With ESPN's College GameDay in town for the first time in program history, Cincinnati jumped out to a 14–0 first quarter lead and appeared to be in control, but the lead was trimmed to 14–12 by halftime. Two Bearcats touchdowns made it 28–12 at the end of the third quarter. 

But Tulsa clawed back with a touchdown and two-point conversion with 8:10 left to make it a one possession game. That put Cincinnati's defense in position to play the hero role, and the group stood tall to keep the Bearcats' slim playoff hopes alive.

Much was made about Cincinnati's underwhelming No. 6 ranking in the first edition of the CFP rankings, which were released on Tuesday. At the time, CFP chairman Gary Barta pointed to the team's subpar strength of schedule as the primary reason the Bearcats were left outside the top four.

"The committee has great respect for Cincy. The win at Notre Dame was a really impressive win," Barta said. "When you look at who they've played after that, who else did they beat?"

Narrowly escaping an upset from Tulsa isn't going to change the committee members' minds, but the win preserves Cincinnati's chase for a perfect record. The Bearcats will look to improve to 10–0 with a road game at South Florida on Friday.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

cincinnati tulsa
College Football

Cincinnati Survives Upset Bid With Dramatic Goal-Line Stand

Tulsa was knocking on the door in the final minute, but the Bearcats stood tall to preserve the undefeated season.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Betting

Cincinnati Fails to Cover Double-Digit Spread Yet Again

After an impressive start to the season, it's no longer a safe bet when the Bearcats are favored by double digits.

Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) catches a touchdown while Michigan State linebacker Cal Haladay (27) defends in the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Play
College Football

No. 3 Michigan State Stunned by Unranked Purdue

The Boilermakers have taken down two top three teams this season so far.

hugh-freeze-covid-19-tests-positive
College Football

Kiffin Calls Ole Miss Football Tweets of Freeze 'Bush League'

The official Rebels football account trolled the Liberty coach, who led the Ole Miss program before resigning when a "pattern of personal misconduct" was found.

arizona helmet
College Football

Arizona Beats Cal to Snap 20-Game Losing Streak

It had been 763 days since the Wildcats last won a game, but the skid is no more after Saturday's 10-3 victory.

jackson antrhop
College Football

Purdue Pulls Fast One With Trick Play TD vs. Michigan State

With an upset on the mind against No. 3 Michigan State, Purdue dug into its bag of tricks for a wild first-half score.

Wake Forest's Ryan Dupont holds a UNC defender at arm's length
College Football

ACC's 2021 Washout Shows the Value of a 12-Team Playoff

The league is one of the ones arguing for an expansion to eight, but not even that would help it in a year like this.

South Dakota State celebrates.
College Football

South Dakota St. Pulls Off 'Fake QB Sneak' Trick Play for TD

South Dakota State pulled out all the stops against rival North Dakota State, including a wild moose that ran loose on the field on Friday.