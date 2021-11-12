Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
NCAAB
UC Riverside's Buzzer Beater Is Must-See TV

March Madness is four months away, but viewers have already been blessed a few days into the 2021–22 basketball season.

With 1.7 seconds left in the game, UC Riverside's Will Tattersall inbounded the ball to JP Moorman II, who heaved a miracle, buzzer beating three pointer to defeat Arizona State 66–65 on Thursday night.

The Highlanders' victory gives head coach Mike Magpayo his second victory against the Sun Devils in back-to-back seasons. 

Along with Moorman—who finished with a double-double performance of 14 points and 11 rebounds—two other UC Riverside players finished in double figures. Flynn Cameron led the team in scoring with 18 points followed by Zyon Pullin with 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Highlanders (1–1) gave the Sun Devils (1–1) their first loss of the season. 

Kimani Lawrence, too, recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Sun Devils in scoring. Marcus Bagley finished with 18 points and fourth rebounds, while Luther Muhammad dropped 11 points and grabbed five rebounds. 

