November 14, 2021
NCAAF
Kansas Wins at Texas for First Time Ever With Walk-Off Two-Point Conversion in OT

Author:

In a season marred by mounting losses and no shortage of monkey business, losing to Kansas might just mark a new low.

For the first time ever, the Jayhawks won a game in Austin, knocking off the Longhorns 57–56 in overtime in one of the most wild results of the season. Texas scored a touchdown on its first possession of OT, followed by a Kansas touchdown shortly after. The Jayhawks opted to go for two and the win, resulting in the historic walk-off victory that snapped a 56-game conference losing streak on the road.

Despite coming into the game on a four-game losing streak, Texas was a 31-point favorite at kickoff.

Along with being the first road win for Kansas in this series, the result brought about the first time since 1956 that Texas has lost five straight games.

Kansas—which came into the game on an eight-game losing streak and had scored a combined 13 points in its last two losses—jumped on Texas early, racing out to a 14–0 lead in the first quarter. Texas tied the game midway through the second, but the Jayhawks finished the quarter on a 21–0 run to take a 35–14 halftime lead, capped off by a 36-yard pick-six by cornerback Jacobee Bryant.

Texas cut the deficit to 42–35 by the end of the third quarter and had the ball early in the fourth with a chance to tie the game, but the Kansas defense forced a three-and-out. The Jayhawks responded with a nine-play, 73-yard touchdown drive to re-establish a two-touchdown lead.

The Longhorns answered again on their subsequent drive, scoring on an eight-yard touchdown pass from Casey Thompson to Xavier Worthy to make it a 49–42 game. Worthy paced the Texas offense, grabbing 14 catches for 152 yards and three touchdowns.

Kansas appeared to ice the game when it picked off Thompson in the end zone with just over a minute to play, but the ensuing drive stalled and forced a punt. The Longhorns tied the game with 22 seconds on a 25-yard touchdown from Thompson to Cade Brewer.

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for three touchdowns, adding 45 yards and one score on the ground. Running back Devin Neal had 143 rushing yards with three scores. Kansas rushed for 218 yards as a team and won the turnover battle, 4–0.

The previous two Kansas wins over Texas were separated by over a century. In the teams' inaugural meeting, Kansas won, 12–0, in 1901, then didn't win again until a 24–21 victory in 2016.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Texas athletics coverage, check out Longhorns Country.

