November 16, 2021
Daily Cover: Leap Years
Report: Florida Will Not Fire Dan Mullen During Regular Season

The Gators will not fire Dan Mullen during the regular season, according to CBS Sports's Dennis Dodd

Mullen's job security has come into question in his fourth season at Florida. The Gators are having their worst season since the 49-year-old took over in 2018—a 5–5 overall record and only 2–5 in conference—and it has led to speculation he could be out the door soon. 

If Florida decides to part ways with Mullen, it won't be until the end of the regular season, per CBS.

For now, Mullen has a chance to leave a better taste in people's mouths by ending the season with some wins. Before the team's 70–52 win over Samford, an FCS program, Florida had lost three games in a row. 

Florida's next game is at Missouri on Saturday and then the season will end at home against Florida State on Nov. 27. The best case scenario for Mullen would be to end the season 7–5.

For more news on the Florida Gators, visit All Gators.

