Mullen Gives Reason for Players Dancing After Samford Win

Florida coach Dan Mullen gave a brief answer when asked about why his players danced in the locker room after a win on Saturday. Normally a common celebration, but some viewed it as unwarranted.

The 70–52 win cam over Samford, an FCS program. The Gators were favored by 36.5 points.

"I've never won a game that wasn't worth celebrating, and I've never celebrated a loss," Mullen told reporters on Monday. "If we win the game 3–2 this week, we'll be dancing in the locker room. If we win 70–2 we'll be celebrating."

Florida's season continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons as Mullen's job security continues to be a major topic of conversation. But he stayed firm that a win is a win, even if an SEC powerhouse surrenders 530 yards to an FCS school. Samford's 52 points were the most scored ever by an FCS program over an SEC opponent.

Florida is 5–5 on the season and snapped a three-game slide in what has been a disappointing season so far. The Gators will travel to Missouri where they'll face the Tigers for a 4. p.m. kickoff this Saturday to try and build off the win.

More College Coverage: