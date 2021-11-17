Skip to main content
November 17, 2021
Duke's Paolo Banchero in Starting Lineup Following Arrest

On the same day news broke of his arrest on DWI-related charges, Duke's star freshman Paolo Banchero was in the starting lineup for the Blue Devils's game against Gardner-Webb.

Banchero and Michael Savarino, the grandson of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, were arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning. Savarino was arrested suspicion of DWI, while Banchero is reportedly facing a charge of aiding and abetting DWI.

"We are reviewing a legal matter involving two members of the men’s basketball team,” Krzyzewski said in a statement. "Any further actions as a result of this situation will ultimately be determined by the Vice President/Director of Athletics and University officials.”

Banchero is considered one of the top prospects for the 2022 NBA draft if he opts to leave Duke after his freshman season. Through his first three games, Banchero is averaging 19.3 points and 8.7 rebounds per game on 67.7% shooting from the field.

