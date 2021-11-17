The NCAA announced Wednesday that the 2022 women's NCAA tournament field will expand from 64 to 68 teams starting this season.

The four opening round games will be held on the campuses of teams seeded in the top 16. Sites for the games will be selected based on bracketing principle and procedures. All locations looking to host first- and second-round games must agree to hosting an opening round game as well.

However, during the 2023 tournament and beyond, the first four games will be held at neutral sites to be determined at a later date.

The Division I basketball committee and the women's basketball oversight committees supported the expansion and the recommendation after the NCAA's external review on gender and equity of men's and women's athletics.

"This immediate expansion of the women's basketball championship reinforces the fact that leaders within Division I are committed to strengthening aspects of the women's basketball championship that directly impact student-athletes," said Council chair Shane Lyons, athletics director at West Virginia. "We look forward to the positive change this will have for the student experience at the championship, especially as it relates to equal team opportunities to compete in the tournament."

The bracket for the 2022 tournament field will be revealed on Sunday, March 13.

