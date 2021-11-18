Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mel Tucker to Draymond Green: 'Michigan State a Destination, not Stepping Stone'

Author:

Amid rumors that he may jump back to the SEC with the opening at LSU, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker is reportedly cashing in. According to reports that emerged on Wednesday, the school is preparing to offer the second-year coach a 10-year, $95 million deal thanks to two wealthy alumni.

That news has Spartans basketball great Draymond Green very excited. On the first episode of his new web show The Draymond Green Show, he had Tucker on as a guest to discuss MSU's impressive 9–1 start and hinted heavily at the news of that giant contract.

Leading in with the recent contract extension for his friend Dawn Staley at South Carolina, Green turned his attention to Tucker's situation. 

"I am also extremely happy to hear rumblings that Tuck's no longer coming, Tuck's staying," Green said. "I heard some rumblings last week that put me on alert, and now there are some reports coming out that you're here to stay and you'll be with us for a long time."

Tucker says it's his goal to make Michigan State his long-term home.

"I came here and I made it clear in my initial press conference that I thought Michigan State was a destination job and not a stepping stone," Tucker said. "Obviously I have Big Ten roots, I played at Wisconsin, I'm from Cleveland, Ohio. . . I know the Big Ten landscape. 

"This is where I started my career in 1997 as a graduate assistant under Nick Saban. Michigan State's a special place for me, so it was never my intention to come here and just pass through," he added. "I believe we're building something special here, and I've had tremendous support to do that, and we're on the right track."

SI Recommends

When rumors about a program like LSU, one of the best in the nation, pop up, questions about Tucker's future in East Lansing are natural. He did leave Colorado after just one year as head coach of the Buffaloes, and like many other college coaches, the stops along his career have been fairly transient. 

After two years under Saban at Michigan State, Tucker jumped to position coach jobs at Miami (OH), LSU, and Ohio State, where he became the co-defensive coordinator for a year in 2004. From there, he spent time with the Browns, Jaguars, and Bears in the NFL, before returning to coach under Saban at Alabama in 2015. The following year, he left with Kirby Smart to become Georgia's defensive coordinator, spending three seasons in Athens before taking his first full-time head coaching gig at Colorado.

After a 2–5 abbreviated 2020 season with the Spartans, the team is 9–1 this year, including a second straight win over rival Michigan. The team is in the heart of the College Football Playoff conversation, with a massive game at Ohio State on Saturday.

Tucker's reported contract offer would make him the second-highest paid coach in the sport, behind only Saban, and the highest-paid Black coach in American sports.

More College Football Coverage:

For more news on the Michigan State Spartans, head over to Spartan Nation.

YOU MAY LIKE

The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin stand across the ring from each other
Play
Wrestling

Season 2 of WWE’s ‘Ruthless Aggression’ Series Coming to Peacock

The show includes insight from Kevin Owens, Adam Cole, Christian and more.

watch-atletico-madrid-vs-liverpool
Play
Betting

EPL Best Bets: Goals Galore for Liverpool vs. Arsenal

The Premier League returns Saturday with a loaded slate of games. Which bets should you target?

Oct 23, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) throws against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of game two of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

The Astros Aren't Breaking Up Just Yet

Justin Verlander is back and Houston's stretch of dominance continues, with or without Carlos Correa.

Oct 31, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Top 10 Overachievers Based on Average Draft Position

Cordarrelle Patterson has been the surprise of the year, but he’s not the only breakout player who fantasy managers drafted at a discount.

Utah's Tavion Thomas runs with the ball vs. Stanford
College Football

Utah Got Its Groove Back. Will It Play Pac-12 Spoiler?

The Utes’ tight-end usage makes them fairly unusual, and it pairs with a rushing attack that should have Oregon on alert.

brian-jensen-john-harris
Play
Extra Mustard

Bush League Move for Big 12 to Suspend Belligerent Texas Tech Broadcasters

Texas Tech football announcers get sidelined for relentlessly calling out refs, Big 12.

Jun 6, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots a foul shot against the Atlanta Hawks during the second quarter of game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center.
NBA

Report: Ben Simmons Recently Reiterated Trade Demands

The Sixers have gotten off to an 8–7 start to the season, leading to some questions about Simmons's leverage.

najee-harris-steelers-browns
Play
Fantasy

Week 11 Rest-of-Season (ROS) Rankings

Learn player values and where to rank players for the rest of the 2021 fantasy football season.