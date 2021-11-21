Rock bottom for Florida and coach Dan Mullen is clear and present after the team's overtime loss to Missouri on Saturday. And the internet, along with anyone who watched the game, isn't holding back on the Gators head coach.

The Tigers won the game after a two-point conversion in overtime to get the walk-off win and it solidified a disastrous season for Florida. The Gators will finish with its worst SEC record since 1979—adding more fuel to fire for those calling for Mullen's job.

Entering the game 5–5, Mullen may have been coaching for his job but he would go on to make several conservative decisions in the game. Mullen elected to punt on fourth and inches and kick a field goal on fourth-and-2 instead of go for the conversions at crucial points.

Despite the constant criticism, the Florida coach wasn't fazed about his job security. He was asked about his future with the program after the game by reporters but said he spoke with athletic director Scott Stricklin about assistant coaches to hire for next season and the direction of the program.

"We are giving everything we have every single week ... I think our guys had a great attitude this whole year," he said.

Nevertheless, Twitter didn't share the same optimism after the loss. Here are some tweets on Mullen after Missouri's overtime win.

