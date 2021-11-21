The result was never in doubt on Saturday when Utah upset Oregon in blowout fashion at home, 38–7. The Utes dominated every facet of the game and came out on top over a team that was expected to represent the Pac-12 for the College Football Playoffs.

The No. 23-ranked Utes scored the first 28 points of the game, all of which came in the first half. The exclamation point came in the second quarter's final seconds via an incredible 78-yard punt return from Britain Covey.

It wasn't until the second half that the No. 3-ranked Ducks finally found the end zone. The Oregon goose egg was no more after wide receiver Devon Williams caught a 36-yard pass from quarterback Anthony Brown in the third quarter.

But garbage time was just that. The Ducks never scored another point and the Utes effectively ended any chance they had of making it to the College Football Playoff this year.

Utah was led by running back Tavion Thomas, who finished with 94 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. Tight end Brant Kuithe led the Utes in receiving yards at 118 off of five catches.

