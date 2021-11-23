Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is already stirring the pot ahead of the Iron Bowl on Saturday as the Tigers host Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Nix noted Alabama was on the right side of some "obviously controversial calls" in last week's win over Arkansas. When asked to elaborate his stance, Nix had no problem explaining further.

“I think there’s—I mean, legitimately—I think you can watch the game and anybody unbiased would think that something is different,” Nix said regarding officiating in Alabama games. "But I mean, it is what it is. It’s kinda how it’s always been but that’s part of the game and they have good players. You can’t take that away from them.”

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was then asked about Nix's statements. He didn't take the bait.

"That’s something as a team we don’t look at, we don’t control," Young said. "So whatever happens that’s out of our control. Coach Saban’s always talked to us about making sure that we control what we can control and focus on what we can do.

"So any external factor, that’s not really something that as a team we’re concerned about.”

Young has bigger fish to fry than any officiating controversy. Alabama enters Saturday leading the SEC West at 10–1, set to face Georgia in the SEC Championship on Dec. 4.

