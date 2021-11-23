Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alabama QB Bryce Young Responds to Bo Nix's Officiating Comments

Author:

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is already stirring the pot ahead of the Iron Bowl on Saturday as the Tigers host Alabama at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Nix noted Alabama was on the right side of some "obviously controversial calls" in last week's win over Arkansas. When asked to elaborate his stance, Nix had no problem explaining further. 

“I think there’s—I mean, legitimately—I think you can watch the game and anybody unbiased would think that something is different,” Nix said regarding officiating in Alabama games. "But I mean, it is what it is. It’s kinda how it’s always been but that’s part of the game and they have good players. You can’t take that away from them.”

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was then asked about Nix's statements. He didn't take the bait. 

SI Recommends

"That’s something as a team we don’t look at, we don’t control," Young said. "So whatever happens that’s out of our control. Coach Saban’s always talked to us about making sure that we control what we can control and focus on what we can do.

"So any external factor, that’s not really something that as a team we’re concerned about.”

Young has bigger fish to fry than any officiating controversy. Alabama enters Saturday leading the SEC West at 10–1, set to face Georgia in the SEC Championship on Dec. 4. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more Alabama news, head over to Bama Central

YOU MAY LIKE

bill-parcells-peyton-manning
NFL

Parcells Mocks Peyton Manning's Rookie INT Record

Bill Parcells wasn't exactly impressed by Peyton Manning back in 1998.

duggar baucom
College Basketball

Citadel Coach Duggar Baucom Collapses on Sideline vs. Duke

Baucom was attended to by medical personnel at Cameron Indoor Stadium before being taken to Duke University Hospital.

bo-nix-auburn
College Football

Auburn QB Nix Accuses SEC Refs of Favoring Alabama

Nix, who's out for the season with an ankle injury, made his remarks ahead of Saturday's Iron Bowl.

Tennessee Titans running back Adrian Peterson (8) gets stopped by the Texans defense during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Texans 337
Podcasts

Let’s Get Weird: On Week 11 and Mylar Balloons | The MMQB

Sunday’s action won’t go down as the most exciting set of games this season, but it might have been the weirdest.

Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, left, has not beaten Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley in any of their four meetings.
College Football

Previewing Rivalry Week's Most Significant Showdowns

The Dash breaks down the nine rivalries wherein both teams have winning records, at least three of which could impact the playoff race.

Trey Mancini and Buster Posey
MLB

Mancini, Posey Named Comeback Players of the Year

Both Mancini and Posey enjoyed successful seasons after not playing at all during the 2020 campaign.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) greets Bears quarterback Andy Dalton (14) as he returns to the field.
NFL

Report: Bears' Dalton to Start Thursday vs. Lions

The short week was not enough time for Fields, who is dealing with a ribs injury.

Doug Jones #11 of the Cleveland Indians and the American League pitches against the National League during Major League Baseball 1989 All Star game July 11, 1989 at Anaheim Stadium in Anaheim, California.
MLB

Five-Time MLB All-Star Doug Jones, 64, Dies

Jones pitched for seven teams during an impressive 16-year career.