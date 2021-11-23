Skip to main content
Paolo Banchero Addresses DWI-Related Charge: 'We All Learned From It'

Author:

Following Duke's 107-81 win over The Citadel on Monday night, Duke's star freshman Paolo Banchero addressed his DWI-related charge from last week for the first time. Banchero was charged with aiding and abetting DWI, while teammate Michael Savarino—grandson of coach Mike Krzyzewski—was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

“It’s been alright. My teammates have my back, so it wasn’t too hard for me," Banchero said. "I’m not gonna say it wasn’t on my mind the past two games, it was. I felt like today was a bounce-back game for me, I felt good out there.”

Banchero was in the starting lineup for Duke's first game after the incident against Gardner-Webb on Nov. 16. Against The Citadel on Monday, the freshman had a team-high 28 points on 10-for-19 shooting, with eight rebounds, six assists, two steals and a block with no turnovers.

When asked whether he had any regrets about his role in the incident, Banchero simply replied, "No," before saying he did not address what happened with the team.

“No, I didn’t address the team,” Banchero said. “They all know what happened, I know what happened, coach know what happened, so there was no need for me to because we all know what happened.”

Duke plays next on Friday against No. 1 Gonzaga in Las Vegas.

More College Basketball Coverage:

For more Duke coverage, head to Blue Devil Country.

