November 24, 2021
Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga Blitz UCLA in 83–63 Blowout

Author:

In a much-hyped rematch of last year's Final Four instant classic, top-ranked Gonzaga put the rest of the college basketball world on notice Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs blitzed No. 2 UCLA from the opening tip, jumping out to a 33–10 first-half lead as part of a 83–63 blowout win at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The lead ballooned to 24 in the second half, and the Bruins never got closer than 17.

The Bulldogs put on a clinic on both ends, shooting 56.0% from the floor and 39.1% on three-point attempts while holding UCLA to just 34.8% shooting. Gonzaga made UCLA stagnant on offense, with the Bruins notching just seven assists as a team. On a night when many Bulldogs starred, it was freshman phenom Chet Holmgren that shined brightest.

Holmgren ended up with 15 points on 6-for-8 shooting, adding six rebounds with four blocks and a steal. The 7-footer harassed any Bruins who came into the paint, altering shot after shot and delivering the game's most jaw-dropping highlight when he blocked a shot and dribbled the length of court, showing off his supreme handles and finishing with a two-handed dunk.

Senior guard Andrew Nembhard led all scorers with 24 points, adding five rebounds and six assists. Drew Timme finished with 18 points and eight rebounds.

UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the Bruins with 19 points but struggled from the field, going 7-for-22. Johnny Juzang had 11 points, while Tyger Campbell added 13.

The Bruins will look to get back on track with their third consecutive game in Las Vegas on Saturday when they take on UNLV. Gonzaga will also stay in Las Vegas with another high-profile matchup on Friday against Duke.

