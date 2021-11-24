Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dick Vitale Breaks Down Live on ESPN Calling First Game Since Cancer Diagnosis

Author:

Dick Vitale had waited a long time to get back to calling college basketball games. When the moment finally arrived on Tuesday night in Las Vegas, the easily-excitable broadcast was overcome with emotion.

Vitale, who's currently battling lymphoma after previously beating melanoma, returned to the sidelines to call the much-hyped matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA at T-Mobile Arena. When he finally appeared on screen to address the audience for the first time, Vitale burst into tears as he expressed gratitude for making it back to doing the thing he loves most.

"I didn't want to cry," Vitale said after an introduction from play-by-play announcer Dave O'Brien. "I can't believe I'm sitting here. It's just really a big thrill for me. I want to thank all you people who sent me so many great messages."

SI Recommends

Vitale, 82, revealed four weeks ago that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, and has been undergoing treatment. The popular ESPN broadcaster and former coach said at the time he revealed his diagnosis that the plan was to treat the lymphoma with steroids and six months of chemotherapy, and that his medical team told him the disease has a 90% cure rate.

Though the college basketball season is still in its infant stages, it will be hard to top Vitale's return to the broadcast table for the best feel-good moments of the year.

More College Basketball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

D'Andre Swift Lions
Play
Betting

Week 12 Thanksgiving Player Props: Bears vs. Lions

Breaking down the Chicago-Detroit game for players to watch and bets to target.

cincy-cfb-reactions
College Football

CFB Ranking Reaction: Cincinnati Controls Its Destiny

The Bearcats could be two wins away from breaking the Power 5 conferences’ bid stranglehold. Plus, Michigan, Notre Dame and Oklahoma State are still within reach.

saban:day
College Football

CFP Chair Explains Why Ohio State Jumped Alabama

Both teams boast 10 wins and Heisman Trophy candidates at quarterback, but Ohio State got the nod at No. 2 this week.

nick saban
College Football

Nick Saban's Heartfelt Statement After the Passing of Cecil Hurt

Saban called Hurt "one of the best sports writers I have ever had the privilege of working with."

cecil-hurt-vert
MLB

Longtime Alabama Sports Reporter Cecil Hurt Dies at 62

Hurt, who covered Alabama sports for nearly 40 years, passed away in Birmingham at age 62 after a lengthy illness.

josh-allen-bills-beat-chiefs
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Thanksgiving Day Scouting Report

With three games on tap for the holiday, daily fantasy options are limited.

cincy
College Football

Cincinnati Moves Into Playoff Picture in CFP Rankings

There was plenty of movement in the top 10 of the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

A WNBA basketball sits on the court.
WNBA

WNBA Suspends Former Dream Players for Roles in Fight

Courtney Williams will miss two games while Crystal Bradford will be suspended for one game.