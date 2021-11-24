The Jeffrey M'Ba Blog: Visits to Missouri, Oklahoma, Jackson State and What's Next

Jeffrey M'Ba is one of the most highly-recruited prospects in America, hauling in 30 offers since arriving on the Junior College scene at Independence C.C. in Kansas. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling his journey to football from his time in France to his skyrocketing recruitment and preparation for his upcoming commitment decision.

Hello everyone, it is me, Jeffrey M'Ba, again. I am excited to be back to share my experiences with you all!

I have taken several visits since the last time you heard from me, and they were all very exciting.

I started out the trip by going to check out the Missouri Tigers on Friday. It was a great visit, and I really appreciate that they took the film of the two teammates that came with me and watched it and liked them. So maybe they will offer them too.

During the visit, I spent time with the D-line coach (Al Davis), and he told my friend and me what he could do for us. I took a tour of the campus, and it was beautiful. I really enjoyed that.

Next, I went to Norman, Oklahoma, for the game against Iowa State on Saturday.

I really liked Norman. The game was crazy. The stadium was packed, so it was kind of crazy to see a big stadium full of people like that. Overall, the visit was very good, too.

Oklahoma was the second game I have been to this year besides Miami, and they were both great games -- but they were different. Miami, there were less people, so there were better seats for yourself. The fans at Miami were celebrating and holding up the "U" so that was fun to see.

I am at Jackson State right now, and I am really really enjoying my visit here. It is not an official visit, so I had to pay for my food and hotel and stuff, but I really wanted to be able to see Jackson State, and I have enjoyed it a lot.

All of this traveling has made me tired, but there is still a lot more to do before I find my college home.

I am at Auburn this weekend for the Iron Bowl, and I am very excited to see that rivalry. I have Tennessee after that, then Oregon. I still have one other official visit to use, but I have not decided where I am going to use it.

I will talk to you guys soon!

