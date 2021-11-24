Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
The Jeffrey M'Ba Blog: Visits to Missouri, Oklahoma, Jackson State and What's Next
Publish date:

The Jeffrey M'Ba Blog: Visits to Missouri, Oklahoma, Jackson State and What's Next

Top JUCO recruit took in three college visits in a four-day span
Author:

Courtesy of Jeffrey M'Ba

Top JUCO recruit took in three college visits in a four-day span

Jeffrey M'Ba is one of the most highly-recruited prospects in America, hauling in 30 offers since arriving on the Junior College scene at Independence C.C. in Kansas. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling his journey to football from his time in France to his skyrocketing recruitment and preparation for his upcoming commitment decision.

Hello everyone, it is me, Jeffrey M'Ba, again. I am excited to be back to share my experiences with you all! 

I have taken several visits since the last time you heard from me, and they were all very exciting.

I started out the trip by going to check out the Missouri Tigers on Friday. It was a great visit, and I really appreciate that they took the film of the two teammates that came with me and watched it and liked them. So maybe they will offer them too.

During the visit, I spent time with the D-line coach (Al Davis), and he told my friend and me what he could do for us. I took a tour of the campus, and it was beautiful. I really enjoyed that.

Next, I went to Norman, Oklahoma, for the game against Iowa State on Saturday.

I really liked Norman. The game was crazy. The stadium was packed, so it was kind of crazy to see a big stadium full of people like that. Overall, the visit was very good, too.

SI Recommends

Oklahoma was the second game I have been to this year besides Miami, and they were both great games -- but they were different. Miami, there were less people, so there were better seats for yourself. The fans at Miami were celebrating and holding up the "U" so that was fun to see.

I am at Jackson State right now, and I am really really enjoying my visit here. It is not an official visit, so I had to pay for my food and hotel and stuff, but I really wanted to be able to see Jackson State, and I have enjoyed it a lot.

All of this traveling has made me tired, but there is still a lot more to do before I find my college home.

I am at Auburn this weekend for the Iron Bowl, and I am very excited to see that rivalry. I have Tennessee after that, then Oregon. I still have one other official visit to use, but I have not decided where I am going to use it.

I will talk to you guys soon!

M'Ba Blog Archive

Introduction

Ambitious Visit Plans

YOU MAY LIKE

Gonzaga celebrates its win over UCLA
College Basketball

Blowout of UCLA Shows Gonzaga Is a Cut Above the Rest

The Bulldogs look just as dominant as they did last season, with no team like Baylor to stand in their way.

Kanaan Carlyle
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2023 PG Kanaan Carlyle Adds Tennessee to Final List

Carlyle is also considering Stanford, Auburn, Baylor, Florida and Kansas.

The USMNT will face El Salvador in Columbus
Soccer

USMNT Picks Cold-Weather Sites for Two Key Qualifiers

The U.S. will look to ice out El Salvador and Honduras with crucial points on the line on the road to Qatar 2022.

Bruce Pearl returns to Tennessee
Play
Betting

Betting Preview: Battle 4 Atlantis Opening Games

The Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis college basketball tournament's opening games offer great betting value. Here's what to target.

Side by side image of Patriots Mac Jones and Matt Judon
Play
Extra Mustard

Patriots Stars Share Their Controversial Thanksgiving Opinions

Matt Judon is staunchly opposed to mac and cheese: “Get it off the table.”

Hugh Freeze stands on the sideline.
College Football

Sources: Liberty's Huge Freeze Gets New Deal, Averaging More Than $4 Million

The deal will reportedly make Freeze one of the highest-paid non-Power 5 coaches in college football.

Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) celebrates after a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings & Stat Projections

Terry McLaurin vaults up the receiver rankings in a plus matchup vs. the Seahawks.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets.
NBA

Chris Paul and the Suns Have Their Foot On the Gas

How Phoenix is pushing the pace during its 13-game winning streak.