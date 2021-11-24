Nick Saban Releases Heartfelt Statement After the Passing of Cecil Hurt

Following the passing of longtime Alabama sportswriter Cecil Hurt, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban released a heartfelt statement on Tuesday night lauding Hurt's legacy, calling him a "good friend and one of the best sports writers I have ever had the privilege of working with."

"He was a man of integrity and a fair-minded journalist blessed with wit, wisdom and an ability to paint a picture with his words that few have possessed," Saban's statement read. "Cecil was loved throughout this community and state as an old-school journalist who covered the Alabama beat with class and professionalism. He was a role model for young writers and the most trusted source of news for Alabama fans everywhere. He leaves a wonderful legacy as one of sports journalism’s best. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as well as Alabama fans everywhere who loved Cecil as much as we did.”

Hurt, who was 62 at the time of his passing, began his career as an Alabama beat writer in 1982 during Paul "Bear" Bryant's final season. An Alabama alumnus, he rose to the paper's sports editor in 1989 and spent three decades as a sports columnist, according to Creg Stephenson of the Alabama Media Group.

Hurt passed away peacefully after being hospitalized for almost two weeks following complications from pneumonia. His family said in a statement that the pneumonia was complicated by "underlying issues." Hurt was surrounded by family and a close friend in his final moments.

