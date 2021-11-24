After weeks of debate and criticism, undefeated Cincinnati is in the top four in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The Bearcats moved into the fourth and final playoff spot after a dominant win over SMU, which clinched their spot in the AAC championship against No. 24 Houston on Dec. 4. But it was then-No. 3 Oregon's stunning loss to No. 19 Utah that opened the door to Cincinnati. With the loss, the Ducks drop down to 11th.

Ohio State jumped into second following its 56-7 blowout win over Michigan State, who drops down to No. 12. On Sunday, the Buckeyes moved into second in the latest AP Top 25, leapfrogging Alabama and Cincinnati.

Georgia remains No. 1 for the fourth week in a row after 56–7 win over Charleston Southern. The Bulldogs finish the regular season Saturday against Georgia Tech before their showdown with Alabama in the SEC championship on Dec. 4.

Michigan, ahead of its highly anticipated meeting with Ohio State this weekend, and Notre Dame fill out the top six after the top seven in last week's CFP rankings didn't change.

Check out the full College Football Playoff rankings below.

Georgia Ohio State Alabama Cincinnati Michigan Notre Dame Oklahoma State Baylor Ole Miss Oklahoma Oregon Michigan State BYU Wisconsin Texas A&M Iowa Pittsburgh Wake Forest Utah NC State San Diego State UTSA Clemson Houston Arkansas

