Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Nebraska Finished 1–8 In Big Ten, But Was Not Outscored By Conference Opponents

Author:

Nebraska recorded its fifth straight losing season when the Huskers suffered a 28–21 loss to No. 16 Iowa on Friday afternoon. But, for Nebraska, that was not all.

The Huskers (3–9) became the first team in college football history to lose nine games by single digits in the same season, according to Big Ten Network's Dave Revsine. Nebraska finished the season 1–8 in conference play—and their combined scoring margin in those games was 0.

Four of the five Huskers consecutive losing seasons have come under the direction of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost. With Friday's loss to the Hawkeyes, the Huskers suffered eight losses by a combined 49 points. They beat Northwestern on Oct. 2 by 49 points. 

SI Recommends

Nebraska blew a 21–6 lead against Iowa in the loss. Iowa (10-2, 7-2) clinched a share of the Big Ten West division title with a win against the Huskers. The Hawkeyes can clinch the division title and earn a berth into the Big Ten Championship game if Wisconsin loses on the road to Minnesota on Saturday. 

Ohio State clinched a share of the Big Ten East title with its win against Michigan State in Week 12. 

More College Football: 

For more coverage on the Huskers, check out All Huskers.

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 26, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz motions to players before a play against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium.
College Football

Ferentz Gets Emotional After Iowa's Comeback vs. Nebraska

Down 21–9 at the beginning of the fourth, the Hawkeyes scored 19 unanswered points for the win.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost
College Football

Nebraska Mocked Mercilessly for Blown 21–6 Lead to Iowa

The Huskers were outscored 19–0 in the fourth quarter.

FAMU's BJ Bohler celebrates a defensive play
Play
College Football

FAMU's 'Why Not Us' Mentality Prepared It for Big Stage

Powered by a strong defense and a resilient attitude, the Rattlers get their crack at the FCS playoffs this weekend.

Nov 15, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) interacts with fans during a timeout against the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Deebo Samuel and Justin Jefferson go toe-to-toe as the 49ers and Vikings faceoff in Week 12.

Nov 26, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers head coach Anthony Grant (hc) on the sideline against Kansas Jayhawks in the first half at HP Fieldhouse
College Basketball

Dayton Knocks Off No. 4 Kansas With Buzzer Beater

This marks the first AP top-five win for the Flyers since 1984.

Raiders Darren Waller Fantasy Football
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Tight Ends

Darren Waller looks to take advantage of the Cowboys' secondary in Week 12.

Cincinnati Bengals Ja'Marr Chase
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Ja'Marr Chase scored two touchdowns vs. the Steelers in Week 3, can he do it again in Week 12?

Indianapolis Colts' Jonathan Taylor
Play
Fantasy

Week 12 Rankings: Running Backs

The Buccaneers are burdened with the tall task of trying to slow down Jonathan Taylor in Week 12.