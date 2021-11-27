Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Former Alabama Star DeVonta Smith Unhappy With Team's Offense vs. Auburn

Author:

Former Alabama star DeVonta Smith aired out some frustrations he has with the Alabama offense as his former team struggled against Auburn. 

Smith Tweeted "Why tf we doing all this checking at the LOS?," while the Tide struggled to score in the Iron Bowl.  Smith won the Heisman last year with Alabama the same year he was a core part of its national championship run. He was later selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Eagles. 

Just seconds after he tweeted his displeasure with the line of scrimmage activity, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw an interception. It was just another dismal play for the Tide, who are also without star wide receiver Jameson Williams. Williams was ejected in the first half for targeting. 

Auburn entered the fourth quarter leading No. 2 Alabama 10–0. Young had only thrown for 138 yards, and after three full quarters of action, Alabama only mustered 141 yards of offense. 

If Nick Saban and company don't figure out this Auburn defense, their chances of making the College Football Playoff will take a devastating blow. 

