Michigan Alumni React to First Win Over Ohio State Since 2011

For the first time since 2011, No. 5 Michigan defeated No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday—and Wolverine alumni had plenty to say about it.

The 42–27 win was also Jim Harbaugh's first win as head coach in Ann Arbor. Meanwhile, Hassan Haskins set a record as the first player in the rivalry's storied history to rush for five touchdowns.

It's the first top-five win for Michigan since 2006 when the Wolverines took down Notre Dame. Michigan will now head to the Big Ten championship against either Wisconsin or Iowa next weekend.

The two teams nearly came to blows at the Big House during halftime when they met in the tunnel. The tension boiled over after Michigan came into the break with its first halftime lead in the rivalry since 2016.

Wolverines fans and former players were quick to take to Twitter to celebrate 10 years of waiting for a win over their bitter rivals.

