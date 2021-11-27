It's well-documented that Michigan and Ohio State have never pretended to be friends. On Saturday during halftime, it was on full display.

With the No. 5 Wolverines leading the No. 2 Buckeyes 14–13 at halftime, the two rivals clashed in the tunnel as the teams needed to be separated by the game's referees.

Disclaimer: This videos includes explicit language and gestures.

An alternate angle shows Michigan trailing Ohio State into the tunnel at the Big House at the end of the second quarter. Already separated by the officiating crew upon entering the tunnel, the teams are seen yelling and gesturing back and forth before the tension boils over.

There were plenty of highlights in the first half of a tight game, but C.J. Stroud's pinpoint 25-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson to give Ohio State a 10–7 lead early in the second quarter seemed to steal the show.

Saturday's game was the first time that Michigan held a halftime lead over Ohio State since 2016, when the Wolverines lost in double overtime. Michigan hasn't beaten Ohio State since 2011.

There's a lot at stake Saturday in Ann Arbor, Mich. with the winner of Saturday's contest clinching a berth in the Big Ten title game.

