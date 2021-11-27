North Carolina held a 30–21 lead against NC State after Tar Heels kicker Grayson Atkins nailed a 50-yard field goal with 2:12 remaining in the game.

As fans and players celebrated on the sideline in what looked as if it would be a UNC victory, the Tar Heels celebration had started too soon.

The Wolfpack (9–3, 6–2 in ACC) scored two touchdowns in 1:03 seconds to shock the Tar Heels (6–6, 3–5), sending fans from the stands on to the field at Carter-Finley Stadium in celebration.

NC State became the first team to win a game this season when trailing by nine with less than 2:30 to play. Before the Wolfpack's win, teams had been 0–451 in that scenario this season according to ESPN Stats and Info.

Trailing by nine and starting from their 44, NC State quarterback Devin Leary suffered an eight-yard loss on a sack. However, on the ensuing play, Leary delivered a 64-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Emezie, who ran down the left sideline and into the end zone for the Wolfpack.

NC State trailed UNC 30–28 after a successful extra point. With a potential ACC Championship appearance on the line, the Wolfpack went for the offside kick against UNC and recovered.

Taking over from its 46-yard line following a false-start penalty, NC State earned two huge breaks on their next drive. UNC's defense committed two penalties—one 15-yard roughing the passer on Leary and a 15-yard pass interference call—resulting in the Wolfpack ending up on the Tar Heels' 24.

On the next play, Leary found Emezie on a 24-yard strike in the left corner of the end zone to give NC State a 34–30 advantage with 1:09 to play in the game.

Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell strung together five plays that put UNC at NC State's 30. However, Howell was intercepted by Derrek Pitts Jr. on a final-second Hail Mary pass in the end zone to seal the victory.

With the win, Leary—who finished with 247 yards and four touchdowns—passed former Wolfpack star Russell Wilson (34) for the most passing touchdowns (35) in a single season at NC State.

If Boston College defeats Wake Forrest on Saturday, the Wolfpack will win the ACC Atlantic division and head to Charlotte for the ACC Championship game against Pitt on Dec. 4.

