Dave Clawson signed a long-term extension to remain Wake Forest's football coach, the school announced on Friday evening.

Details of the multiyear contract have not been disclosed at this time.

"Dave Clawson is an elite coach, leader and program builder and we are excited to announce this reaffirmation of his long-term commitment to Wake Forest University," said director of athletics John Currie. "Our desire is for him to finish his coaching career as Wake Forest's all-time winningest coach. Coach Clawson and his staff have brought an unprecedented amount of success to Demon Deacon football and he is truly one of the elite coaches in the country. Thanks to his leadership, our football student-athletes have experienced a school-record six-straight bowl games while continuing to raise the standard of excellence in the classroom and community."



The Demon Deacons are 9–2 so far this season, and with a win over Boston College on Saturday, they can clinch a spot in the ACC Championship game. Clawson is 49–47 in his eight seasons with the program, but is the first coach with a career winning record in Winston-Salem since D.C. Walker (1937-50). He's one of five coaches to accomplish this in program history.

Clawson mentioned in a statement that the Demon Deacons are headed to a program-record sixth-straight bowl game after being placed at No. 18 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

"Earlier this fall, John approached me about the University's interest in extending our relationship and furthering the long-term investment in our program and staff," Clawson said. "Continuity of our staff has been a key factor in the success of our program and this is another key step in ensuring that we have the resources necessary to compete for championships and sustain and enhance the level of success our student-athletes have achieved on and off the field."

So far, the program is 15–2 at home since the start of the 2019 season and holds a perfect 6–0 home record this campaign.

Wake Forest-Boston College is slated to kickoff at noon E.T. on Saturday in Chestnut Hill, MA.

