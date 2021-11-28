Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Bob Stoops Will Coach Oklahoma in Bowl Game After Lincoln Riley Departure

Author:

In a strange turn of events, Bob Stoops is returning to the sidelines for Oklahoma and will coach the team in its bowl game, according to The Athletic. The news comes after it was reported that Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley is leaving the program to become USC's new head coach. 

Stoops, who has remained as a part-time special assistant with the Sooners since retiring in 2017, was in the room when Riley informed the team he was leaving, per The Athletic

Stoops coached Oklahoma from 1996 to 2017 and won a BCS National Championship with the program in 2000. After he retired, Stoops helped select Riley, who was the team's offensive coordinator, to be his replacement. 

This will be Oklahoma's first search for a head coach since Stoops was hired 25 years ago because Riley was an in-house hire. It remains to be seen who the Sooners will play in the bowl game when Stoops puts the headset back on. 

SI Recommends

More College Football Coverage: 

For more Oklahoma news, head over to All Sooners.

YOU MAY LIKE

byron-buxton-minnesota-twins
MLB

Report: Twins Ink Byron Buxton to 7-Year Extension

Byron Buxton will be in the Twin Cities for the foreseeable future on an incentive-laden deal that will earn him at least $100 million.

marcus semien
MLB

Report: Rangers, Marcus Semien Agree on Seven-Year Deal

The 31-year-old second baseman has finished in the top three of MVP voting twice in the last three seasons and hit 45 home runs in 2021.

Demarcus Cousins with the Clippers.
NBA

Report: DeMarcus Cousins to Sign With Bucks

The four-time All-Star is reportedly signing a non-guaranteed one-year deal.

john-wall-houston-rockets
NBA

Report: Wall Won't Return Without Guaranteed Starting Spot

John Wall is expected to remain away from the court for the foreseeable future.

aidan-hutchinson
College Football

Projections for Every College Football Bowl Game

After the regular season ended with some wild results, where do things stand in bowl season?

David Cutcliffe with Duke.
College Football

Duke Parts Ways With David Cutcliffe

Cutcliffe was hired back in 2007 and accumulated a 77–97 record with the Blue Devils.

weston-mckennie
Soccer

USMNT's Weston McKennie Sustains Knee Injury

The Juventus midfielder was subbed off with the injury in a 1–0 loss to Atalanta on Saturday.

Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Report: USC to Hire Lincoln Riley as Head Coach

Lincoln Riley is reportedly heading to Los Angeles.