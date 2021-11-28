Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Bryce Young Has Potential Heisman Moment in Game-Tying Iron Bowl TD Drive

Author:

Bryce Young has continued to make his case as a rising star and Heisman Trophy candidate, and as the Iron Bowl went into four overtimes, the young quarterback may have had his Heisman moment as he saved Alabama's CFP dreams. 

The Crimson Tide was down 10–0 heading into the fourth quarter with its offense struggling to click all evening. It was not until the final minutes of the fourth quarter that the momentum shifted in Alabama's favor, despite only having a field goal on the day.  

With the Crimson Tide starting at its own 3-yard line, Young powered Alabama to Auburn's 42 with just 48 seconds left, but the offense seemed to stall. Crimson Tide fans held their breath as their team lined up on fourth-and-seven, waiting to see if the next play would mirror the last several hours. 

The sophomore quarterback lobbed a pass to Jahleel Billingsley for 14 yards, landing Alabama on the 28-yard line. But Young then threw two incomplete passes, the clock quickly dwindling alongside Alabama's postseason dreams. 

With 24 seconds to go, Young lofted a 28-yard pass to the end zone as he faced pressure, finding the hands of Ja'Corey Brooks. In the span of a minute and 11 seconds, Young kept Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes alive to the tune of 12 plays and 97 yards, sending the Crimson Tide to overtime. 

The sophomore has lofted his name among the best in college football in his first year as the full-time starter. Young threw for 559 passing yards and five touchdowns in the Crimson Tide's 42–35 victory over Arkansas last week, breaking a 52-year-old school record.

After the Iron Bowl win, he has thrown for 3,901 yards, 40 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season.  

Although the CFP chair pointed out that Alabama has struggled to dominate on defense compared to Ohio State, it'll be hard for voters to overlook Young's name in Heisman Trophy conversations because of plays like this. 

More College Football Coverage:

For more Alabama news, head over to Bama Central. 

