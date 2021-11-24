Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

CFP Chair Explains Why Ohio State Jumped Alabama

Author:

The latest College Football Playoff rankings have been released, and one of the biggest moves is Ohio State leapfrogging Alabama for the No. 2 spot.

Gary Barta, the chair of the College Football Playoff committee, was left defending their choices once again, shedding some insight on why this jump happened. 

“Two great teams, both Ohio State and Alabama. Both of them have Heisman Trophy candidates at quarterback. This past week, though, the dominating win over Michigan State certainly got the committee’s attention," Barta said, per 247 Sports. "The offense of Ohio State, just total domination, and the defense is playing much better. And they’ve been playing better week after week. They beat Penn State, they beat Purdue.

"Alabama’s still a great football team. They have a wonderful win against Ole Miss. The last few weeks, just not showing as much domination on defense. So two great teams, but when the vote came down, Ohio State came ahead of Alabama.”

The Crimson Tide's victory over No. 25 Arkansas was a monumental moment for Bryce Young, who managed to do something that Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and countless quarterback greats before them couldn't in breaking Alabama's single-game passing yards record.

SI Recommends

The sophomore threw for 559 passing yards and five touchdowns. Scott Hunter was the previous record holder when he threw for 484 yards against Auburn in the 1969 season.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes powered past Michigan State, winning 56-7 after posting a 49-0 halftime lead. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 393 yards, six touchdowns and only two incompletions, completing 20 of his 21 attempts, in the first half. 

Ohio State (10–1) will finish its regular season at No. 5 Michigan while Alabama (10–1) will face Auburn in the Iron Bowl, both games on Saturday. 

More College Football Coverage: 

For more Alabama coverage, head over to Bama Central.

YOU MAY LIKE

nick saban
College Football

Nick Saban's Heartfelt Statement After the Passing of Cecil Hurt

Saban called Hurt "one of the best sports writers I have ever had the privilege of working with."

cecil-hurt-vert
MLB

Longtime Alabama Sports Reporter Cecil Hurt Dies at 62

Hurt, who covered Alabama sports for nearly 40 years, passed away in Birmingham at age 62 after a lengthy illness.

josh-allen-bills-beat-chiefs
Play
Fantasy

NFL DFS Thanksgiving Day Scouting Report

With three games on tap for the holiday, daily fantasy options are limited.

cincy
College Football

Cincinnati Moves Into Playoff Picture in CFP Rankings

There was plenty of movement in the top 10 of the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

A WNBA basketball sits on the court.
WNBA

WNBA Suspends Former Dream Players for Roles in Fight

Courtney Williams will miss two games while Crystal Bradford will be suspended for one game.

Adrian Peterson with the Titans.
NFL

Titans Waive Adrian Peterson After Just Three Games

He rushed for 82 yards in his three games with Tennessee.

joe flacco mike white
NFL

Report: Jets Place Joe Flacco, Mike White on COVID-19 List

Flacco and White were both close contacts to somebody with COVID-19. Rookie Zach Wilson will start against Houston.

USMNT's Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie face off in Champions League
Soccer

Record Number of U.S. Players Feature on Single UCL Day

Seven U.S. men's national team players saw action in the Champions League, with one, Jordan Pefok, scoring a goal.