CFP Chair Explains Why Ohio State Jumped Alabama

The latest College Football Playoff rankings have been released, and one of the biggest moves is Ohio State leapfrogging Alabama for the No. 2 spot.

Gary Barta, the chair of the College Football Playoff committee, was left defending their choices once again, shedding some insight on why this jump happened.

“Two great teams, both Ohio State and Alabama. Both of them have Heisman Trophy candidates at quarterback. This past week, though, the dominating win over Michigan State certainly got the committee’s attention," Barta said, per 247 Sports. "The offense of Ohio State, just total domination, and the defense is playing much better. And they’ve been playing better week after week. They beat Penn State, they beat Purdue.

"Alabama’s still a great football team. They have a wonderful win against Ole Miss. The last few weeks, just not showing as much domination on defense. So two great teams, but when the vote came down, Ohio State came ahead of Alabama.”

The Crimson Tide's victory over No. 25 Arkansas was a monumental moment for Bryce Young, who managed to do something that Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and countless quarterback greats before them couldn't in breaking Alabama's single-game passing yards record.

The sophomore threw for 559 passing yards and five touchdowns. Scott Hunter was the previous record holder when he threw for 484 yards against Auburn in the 1969 season.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes powered past Michigan State, winning 56-7 after posting a 49-0 halftime lead. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 393 yards, six touchdowns and only two incompletions, completing 20 of his 21 attempts, in the first half.

Ohio State (10–1) will finish its regular season at No. 5 Michigan while Alabama (10–1) will face Auburn in the Iron Bowl, both games on Saturday.

