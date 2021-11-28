Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Lincoln Riley: 'I’m Not Going to Be the Next Coach at LSU'

Author:

Following Oklahoma's 37-33 defeat to Oklahoma State in a wild edition of Bedlam, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley was unsurprisingly asked about his coaching future, particularly the rumors linking him with the LSU job. Riley was unambiguous in his reply.

“Let me stop you right there. I’m not going to be the next coach at LSU," Riley said, per Jason Kersey of The Athletic. "Next question.”

The rumor mill had been buzzing about Riley leaving Norman for Louisiana, so much so that Oklahoma State gave a not-so-subtle nod to the possibility of Riley taking the LSU job by playing the Garth Brooks song "Callin' Baton Rouge" on Saturday night. The Bedlam result knocked Oklahoma out of the Big 12 championship game, where the Cowboys will take on Baylor.

After the score was tied, 24-24, at the half, the Sooners opened up a 33-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Oklahoma State rallied to end the game on a 13-0 run and squelched a late Sooners comeback attempt on the game's final drive.

In his first four seasons at the helm, Riley led the Sooners to four consecutive Big 12 championships and three College Football Playoff berths. He has never advanced Oklahoma to the national championship game, however.

