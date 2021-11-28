Rivalries provide fertile grounds for getting under your opponent's skin, and there's very little that could be considered foul play. In Stillwater on Saturday night, Oklahoma State took an early opportunity to take a dig at Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley.

With rumors swirling about Riley potentially leaving Oklahoma to take the LSU job, the speakers at Boone Pickens Stadium blared the Garth Brooks song "Callin' Baton Rouge," which is played at every LSU home game.

Currently in his fifth season, Riley has led the Sooners to four straight Big 12 championships and three College Football Playoff berths. He has never advanced Oklahoma to the national championship game.

The Sooners won their first bowl game under Riley with last year's 55–20 win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl. Oklahoma has finished ranked in the top seven of the AP poll in each of Riley's first four seasons.

