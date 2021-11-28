Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Oklahoma State Plays 'Callin' Baton Rouge' to Jab Lincoln Riley Over LSU Buzz

Author:

Rivalries provide fertile grounds for getting under your opponent's skin, and there's very little that could be considered foul play. In Stillwater on Saturday night, Oklahoma State took an early opportunity to take a dig at Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley.

With rumors swirling about Riley potentially leaving Oklahoma to take the LSU job, the speakers at Boone Pickens Stadium blared the Garth Brooks song "Callin' Baton Rouge," which is played at every LSU home game.

Currently in his fifth season, Riley has led the Sooners to four straight Big 12 championships and three College Football Playoff berths. He has never advanced Oklahoma to the national championship game.

SI Recommends

The Sooners won their first bowl game under Riley with last year's 55–20 win over Florida in the Cotton Bowl. Oklahoma has finished ranked in the top seven of the AP poll in each of Riley's first four seasons.

More College Football Coverage:

For more Oklahoma sports coverage, head to All Sooners.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_17244716
College Football

Alabama's Version of The Drive Keeps Its Playoff Hopes Alive

QB Bryce Young leads a rally for the ages to complete an Iron Bowl comeback that keeps Alabama in the College Football Playoff race.

Mark May debates a college football topic.
Extra Mustard

Mark May's Simple Reaction to Ohio State's Loss to Michigan

The Ohio State hater didn't go off like you'd expect.

nick saban (1)
College Football

Video: Nick Saban Dances in Locker Room After Iron Bowl Win

The Crimson Tide pulled off a win for the ages over Auburn, and the normally intense coach let loose in the locker room.

Gophers defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo (9) reacts after a play.
Extra Mustard

Minnesota Fans 'Jump Around' in Epic Troll After Win

The Golden Gophers upset the Badgers and fans rushed the field.

Washington State coach Jake Dickert
College Football

Sources: Wazzu to Name Dickert Permanent Head Coach

The interim tag is coming off after the Cougars went 3–2 since Nick Rolovich's firing.

Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws against the Auburn Tigers during the first half at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
College Football

Young Has Potential Heisman Moment With Late Iron Bowl TD

Could Alabama have another Heisman Trophy winner in its presence?

bryce young (1)
College Football

Alabama Rallies, Beats Auburn in 4OT to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Alabama had its back against the wall all game long, but Heisman hopeful Bryce Young rallied the Tide to a win for the ages.

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins
College Football

Harbaugh, Michigan Finally Get Their Ohio State Win

The Wolverines' commanding performance is a jolt to the rivalry and a beacon of hope for the program.