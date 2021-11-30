As news of Brian Kelly's stunning departure to LSU continues to ripple through the college football world, many voices around the sport have unsurprisingly offered their opinions. Among the most outspoken of the group? Former Notre Dame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Brady Quinn.

Quinn, an All-American for the Irish who won the Maxwell Award in 2006, discussed Kelly leaving his alma mater on his "2 Pros and a Cup of Joe" show he hosts with LaVar Arrington and Jonas Knox. He took issue with the way Kelly quickly left for LSU, saying the manner in which the former Fighting Irish coach bolted was ego-driven.

"This was about money. This was about ego...," Quinn said. "And he might feel like he has a better chance (to win a national championship) there, but the irony of it is his team could literally be playing for one this year and really the next two years. And I think the way he did it was more about his ego and how he feels he was treated at times at Notre Dame."

Quinn played at Notre Dame from 2003 to 2006 for two different head coaches: Tyrone Willingham and Charlie Weis. He was the 22nd overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft by the Browns, and appeared in 24 games with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Quinn also took issue with the hurried nature of Kelly's exit, as this year's Notre Dame team awaits its College Football Playoff fate after finishing the regular season at 11–1.

"At the end of the day, you don't leave the way he did, leaving a recruit's house after this news breaks, and having other coaches out there who are on the road recruiting," Quinn said. "You don't leave in a classless way like that, after becoming the all-time winningest coach, unless there's more to it and you want to try to spurn, or try and do this in a conniving way."

