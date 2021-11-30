Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Brady Quinn Says Brian Kelly Left Notre Dame in a 'Classless Way'

Author:

As news of Brian Kelly's stunning departure to LSU continues to ripple through the college football world, many voices around the sport have unsurprisingly offered their opinions. Among the most outspoken of the group? Former Notre Dame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Brady Quinn.

Quinn, an All-American for the Irish who won the Maxwell Award in 2006, discussed Kelly leaving his alma mater on his "2 Pros and a Cup of Joe" show he hosts with LaVar Arrington and Jonas Knox. He took issue with the way Kelly quickly left for LSU, saying the manner in which the former Fighting Irish coach bolted was ego-driven.

"This was about money. This was about ego...," Quinn said. "And he might feel like he has a better chance (to win a national championship) there, but the irony of it is his team could literally be playing for one this year and really the next two years. And I think the way he did it was more about his ego and how he feels he was treated at times at Notre Dame."

SI Recommends

Quinn played at Notre Dame from 2003 to 2006 for two different head coaches: Tyrone Willingham and Charlie Weis. He was the 22nd overall pick in the 2007 NFL draft by the Browns, and appeared in 24 games with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Quinn also took issue with the hurried nature of Kelly's exit, as this year's Notre Dame team awaits its College Football Playoff fate after finishing the regular season at 11–1.

"At the end of the day, you don't leave the way he did, leaving a recruit's house after this news breaks, and having other coaches out there who are on the road recruiting," Quinn said. "You don't leave in a classless way like that, after becoming the all-time winningest coach, unless there's more to it and you want to try to spurn, or try and do this in a conniving way."

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

UCF's Otis Anderson runs from a Houston defender.
College Football

Former UCF RB Otis Anderson Killed in Shooting

He was an all-conference player for the Knights and was released by the Los Angeles Rams in September.

England beat Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier
Soccer

The Numbers Behind England Women’s 20-0 Win Over Latvia

The Lionesses were relentless in a Womens World Cup qualifying thrashing for the record books.

Josh Heupel coaching Tennessee.
College Football

Heupel Asked About OU Job, Says He's Happy in Tennessee

Heupel led the Volunteers to a 7–5 record in his first year with the program.

luke-fickell
College Football

Cincinnati's Luke Fickell Asked to Address Notre Dame Opening

The Bearcats coach has been linked to the Notre Dame job after Brian Kelly left for LSU.

Aaron Rodgers smiles during game.
NFL

Aaron Rodgers Gives Update on Fractured Toe

Rodgers has been playing with a fractured toe, and continues to weigh surgery as an option.

mike-bob-auburn
College Football

Auburn Fires OC Mike Bobo After One Season

Mike Bobo is leaving Auburn after just one season with the Tigers.

Mark Stoops coaches a game.
College Football

Mark Stoops, Kentucky Agree to Extension Through 2027 Season

Stoops and the Wildcats are set to appear in a sixth consecutive bowl game this season.

Lincoln Riley USC
College Football

Lincoln Riley Explains Why He Left Oklahoma for USC

Riley shared why he is ready to resurrect a Trojans' program full of energy and passion.