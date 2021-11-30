Brian Kelly's surprising move from Notre Dame to LSU can't be overstated. Fans, analysts and alumni have been trying to make sense of the shock move within the last 24 hours.

It was expected that the Tigers would offer Kelly a massive contract to lure him away from the Fighting Irish but one alum took a deeper dive into the whole situation. Former Notre Dame and NFL quarterback Brady Quinn shared his thoughts Monday night.

"What would entice you to go to LSU considering they [Notre Dame] very well could find themselves, depending on how things play out this Saturday, in the College Football Playoff playing for a national championship?" Quinn asked.

Quinn also said he heard that Brian Kelly was frustrated with not being able to get a new indoor facility with Notre Dame as he began to speculate what the school couldn't give him that LSU could. The current analyst also speculated that LSU was at its wits end with their coaching search.

"Let's not get this twisted, LSU is desperate," Quinn said. "They already made it well aware they wanted Lincoln Riley, they tried to swing for the fences with some names and nothing really came through."

The official details of Kelly's contract are unclear, but it has been reported to be a $100 million deal.

More College Football Coverage:

Fore more Notre Dame news, head over to Irish Breakdown.