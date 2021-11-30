Source: LSU to Hire Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly

LSU is hiring Brian Kelly as its next head coach, according to Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger.

Kelly reached the College Football playoff two times in the last three seasons with Notre Dame. He posted a 92–39 record in 12 seasons with the Fighting Irish, including an 11–1 record in 2021.

LSU fired Ed Orgeron in October. Orgeron went 51–20 across six seasons with the Tigers, adding a National Championship in 2019.

The Tigers are the latest program to make a major splash in the current coaching cycle after USC hired former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley on Sunday.

