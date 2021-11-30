Skip to main content
November 30, 2021
NCAAF
Report: Louisiana Tech Expected to Hire Texas Tech OC Sonny Cumbie as Head Coach

Author:

Louisiana Tech is expected to hire Texas Tech offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie as its next head coach, according to FootballScoop's Scott Roussel

Cumbie, 40, served as Texas Tech's offensive coordinator in 2021 after seven seasons at TCU. He tallied 33 touchdowns as a quarterback for the Red Raiders from 2002-2004.

Louisiana Tech fired former head coach Skip Holtz on Nov. 26 after a 3–8 season. Holtz went 152–120 at Louisiana Tech, posting an 8–4 record in bowl games.

"This is the right time for me to evaluate a new start in my career," Holtz said in a statement. "I've had the privilege of mentoring young people and building football programs for more than 30 years, including the last nine as head coach of Louisiana Tech."

"The past two seasons have brought additional challenges to our program, and I simply think it is time for someone else to have the chance to lead this special group of young men." 

Texas Tech finished 6–6 in 2021, the third year of Matt Wells's tenure in Lubbock. 

